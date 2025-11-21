Exclusive: How country music's new star Tucker Wetmore is embracing high-fashion menswear and having fun

Tucker Wetmore is a quintessential Gen Z star, blowing up on TikTok after his songwriting went viral, leading to country radio success and hits on the Billboard charts. But alongside the memes and thirst traps, Tucker is also embracing menswear fashion, and nowhere was that more clear than on his big night at the 2025 CMA Awards on November 19, 2025 when he rocked not one, but four, looks.

"Tucker is excited to play with fashion and try different things," celebrity stylist Krista Roser tells HELLO! on November 20, the morning after the night before. "He is still learning about different designers, what is out there, and what he likes. It's fun to be part of that process."

© Chase Foster Tucker with stylist Krista © Getty Images for CMA Tucker performs on stage

The "Wind Up Missin' You" singer was nominated for Best New Artist at the annual ceremony, and he also had a prime performance slot in the second half of the series. It meant Tucker and Krista, who also works with Ashley Cooke and Tyler Hubbard, had "a lot of fun" playing with texture, color, and style including silk and flannel from designers such as Todd Snyder, Brioni, and John Varvatos.

Menswear has been reinvigorated in recent years, thanks to a host of new designers breaking through, and Tucker has been "very open" to trying new things; so much so that, in classic celebrity style, Tucker underwent three outfit changes across the night, from red carpet to the ceremony, his performance, and the afterparty.

© Chase Foster "Tucker is excited to play with fashion and try different things"

Krista and Tucker picked a beautiful dark blue Brioni dinner jacket with a black shirt and suit pants for the red carpet, which he paired with Tecovas boots, a customized American Hat, and a Gerald Charles watch. "I always try to show at least one thing out of their comfort zone at each fitting," revealed Krista, calling it "planting the seed".

"Generally, by the next fitting, they are asking to try whatever it was. It’s all about comfort, and they need to be comfortable to try the new trend for it to really hit."

© Getty Images for CMA Tucker wore a beautiful Brioni jacket © Chase Foster The 'pit crew' had 5 minutes for changes

From the red carpet to the ceremony Tucker, Krista, and their "pit crew" had only five minutes – and a bathroom – to get him into a custom flannel suit by Todd Snyder, which Tucker coordinated with a HBar snap button shirt, Tony Lama boots, Gerald Charles timepiece, and custom American Hat to match.

Classic styling is the thoroughfare of Tucker's looks, but fans always know to expect a few buttons to be left undone on his shirt, to show off his double chains that have become a staple in his outfits. The necklaces are Tucker's own, which are personal, but for his third look of the evening, (a John Varvatos snap button shirt and boots, wrangler Rancher pants, Stetson belt with a beautiful buckle by Montana Silversmiths, and custom American Hat), he opted for gold chain options from John Hardy, paired with his staple Southern String Co. duck pendant.

© Chase Foster Tucker with his band backstage at the 2025 CMA Awards

The four looks all worked like one "collection," says Krista, who says she doesn't believe there are any "rules" in country music when it comes to fashion: "I just feel like the clothing needs to reflect the message or feeling of their music. I always say, 'fashion is a language,' so the look and the music need to marry each other."

To that end, Tucker was "game" for all the looks, including the final one of the evening, a steel grey corduroy suit by Jack Victor, with the brand's ivory mock neck sweater and boots.

Tucker may have lost his category, but the singer remains a style icon to watch.