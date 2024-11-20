Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lainey Wilson predicts wardrobe malfunction at CMA Awards — here's why
lainey wilson 2024 acm awards© Getty Images

Lainey Wilson predicts wardrobe malfunction at CMA Awards

The singer is hosting the Country Music Association Awards

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Lainey Wilson is gearing up for a big night when she'll stand alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host the CMA Awards

But if her predictions pan out, the audience may get more than they bargained for. 

During a rapid fire line of questioning from Good Morning America's Lara Spencer on Wednesday ahead of the awards, the trio were quizzed on who is most likely to suffer a wardrobe malfunction. 

Lainey pointed at herself, while Luke also picked her.  

"She's gonna have a lot of things going on," he said, while Lainey confirmed she has "like 10 outfits" to get herself in and out of. 

LAINEY WILSON HOLDS TWO CMA AWARDS IN 2023© Scott Kirkland
Lainey is co-hosting the CMA Awards for the first time

Lainey is a new addition to the hosting lineup which has had a shake-up this year. 

Luke and Peyton can't wait to have Lainey by their side for the event which is airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. 

luke bryan cma awards© Getty Images
Luke is also hosting

"Lainey’s a great personality, big personality. There’s a reason why Lainey Wilson has become Lainey Wilson in such a short amount of time. It’s because she’s a straight-up star," Luke told ABC Audio.

"We’re really honored to have her be a part of the club. Our read-throughs thus far have been really, really fun and we're having a good time. She fits right into the whole mix and we’re loving having her."

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 2023 CMA Awards© Getty Images
Lainey is a new host alongside Peyton and Luke

He continued: She has fun with this. She doesn’t take herself crazy seriously. Like, I was telling somebody, I saw her doing a log roll down a hill the other day on her, I think it was her TikTok feed or whatever. So she's just having fun with this and being herself."

Luke — who is hosting for the fourth year — says Lainey is "one of the boys and one of the girls," and described her as "family now."

Lainey Wilson visits SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2023 © Jason Kempin
Lainey is a huge hit on the country music scene

Lainey is delighted to be on board and in a recent interview she said: "I am pumped! I mean, even as a little girl, watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. We looked forward to it… We would watch rodeo, or we would watch the Country Music Awards!"

She's also nominated again for Entertainer of the Year, so she's hoping it'll be a night to remember. 

The 2024 CMAs air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

