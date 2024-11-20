Lainey Wilson predicts wardrobe malfunction at CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson is gearing up for a big night when she'll stand alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host the CMA Awards.

But if her predictions pan out, the audience may get more than they bargained for.

During a rapid fire line of questioning from Good Morning America's Lara Spencer on Wednesday ahead of the awards, the trio were quizzed on who is most likely to suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lainey Wilson's pants split on stage

Lainey pointed at herself, while Luke also picked her.

"She's gonna have a lot of things going on," he said, while Lainey confirmed she has "like 10 outfits" to get herself in and out of.

© Scott Kirkland Lainey is co-hosting the CMA Awards for the first time

Lainey is a new addition to the hosting lineup which has had a shake-up this year.

Luke and Peyton can't wait to have Lainey by their side for the event which is airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

© Getty Images Luke is also hosting

"Lainey’s a great personality, big personality. There’s a reason why Lainey Wilson has become Lainey Wilson in such a short amount of time. It’s because she’s a straight-up star," Luke told ABC Audio.

"We’re really honored to have her be a part of the club. Our read-throughs thus far have been really, really fun and we're having a good time. She fits right into the whole mix and we’re loving having her."

© Getty Images Lainey is a new host alongside Peyton and Luke

He continued: She has fun with this. She doesn’t take herself crazy seriously. Like, I was telling somebody, I saw her doing a log roll down a hill the other day on her, I think it was her TikTok feed or whatever. So she's just having fun with this and being herself."

Luke — who is hosting for the fourth year — says Lainey is "one of the boys and one of the girls," and described her as "family now."

© Jason Kempin Lainey is a huge hit on the country music scene

Lainey is delighted to be on board and in a recent interview she said: "I am pumped! I mean, even as a little girl, watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. We looked forward to it… We would watch rodeo, or we would watch the Country Music Awards!"

She's also nominated again for Entertainer of the Year, so she's hoping it'll be a night to remember.

The 2024 CMAs air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.