Princess Anne's six-figure state banquet tiara she wasn't happy with

The German royal banquet on Wednesday evening has provided us with some jaw-dropping fashion moments – from Princess Kate's dazzling blue gown through to Duchess Sophie's platform heels – but did you notice The Princess Royal?

Princess Anne, 75, often flies under the fashion radar, but you can always guarantee that her outfit will be perfectly chic and polished. Anne wore a two-piece suit and jacket in a light grey hue, but it was her gorgeous tiara that made her outfit.

© Getty Images Princess Anne wore one of her trusty tiaras

The royal wore the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara, a special piece that King George VI gave to Queen Elizabeth (The Queen Mother). The amazing Cartier piece features clusters of Aquamarine Pineflowers, hence the name. And despite being utterly gorgeous, when it was passed down through the ranks and ended up with Princess Anne, she decided to redesign it…

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II had the tiara shortened and decided to swap the central stone. Once the original stone was removed, it was made into a brooch, and we've seen Anne wear it often since.

Maxwell Stone, Leading Diamond Expert, said: "Princess Anne had the central aquamarine and diamond element of the tiara removed and re-modelled into a brooch - presumably so she could wear it more regularly. She notably wore the brooch to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in June 2014.

"The tiara is still seen today and Princess Anne tends to wear it to state events. A large rectangular aquamarine sits in place of the element that the Princess Royal had removed for the brooch."

He added: "I'd estimate the beautiful brooch to be worth $150,000," meaning the tiara itself is likely worth much more.

© Alamy Princess Anne wore the tiara at a state banquet in Belgrave Square in 1986

The piece was recently on display at the V&A Museum, and HELLO! spoke to the team there, who clarified it was on loan to the museum for the Cartier collection and was there for members of the public to see from 12 April – 16 November. Thankfully, it was back in royal hands, ready for Anne to wear at this special occasion.



Princess Kate's tiara

Tiaras were the talk of the evening, with the Princess of Wales debuting a piece that hadn't been worn for 20 years! Kate stunned with the Oriental Circlet Tiara, a Garrard design that has been under wraps for years.

It was first designed by German-born Prince Albert for his wife, Queen Victoria, in 1853. It was later tweaked by Queen Alexandra who added rubies to the design. Justin Daughters, Director of jewellers, Berganza explains: "When Queen Alexandra, inherited it in 1901, she replaced the opals with the Burmese rubies we see today - both out of superstition around opals and because those rubies had been a personal gift to Victoria."

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara

It was a go-to item for the Queen Mother, who cherished it. Once Queen Elizabeth II inherited the Oriental Circlet, she only wore it once during her reign, on a trip to Malta in 2005.

Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent said that "it was wonderful to see the Princess of Wales bring back a tiara from the royal vaults which hasn't been seen in two decades". She continued: "A lot of thought and consideration goes into Kate's outfits and accessories, particularly for state banquets, and the fact that she opted for a tiara designed for Queen Victoria by her German-born husband Prince Albert, is a strong display of sartorial diplomacy on her part."

© Photo: Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II in the Orienta Circlet Tiara

Justin agrees: "Seeing Catherine wear the Oriental Circlet feels genuinely special. The rubies glowed against her cool-toned blue gown, and the open, lotus-inspired design highlighted her elegance effortlessly. Normally she opts for the iconic Lovers’ Knot tiara, so this choice was a delightful surprise. Many had been hoping she’d wear this German tiara, and she looked absolutely stunning."

The most frequently worn tiaras are the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, sported by Queen Camilla at the state banquet and the Cambridge Lovers' Knot Tiara, which was loosely known as the late Princess Diana's favourite tiara, which Princess Kate often wears now.