Princess Anne is ahead of the trend in 'the new red for Christmas' – and it's not what we expected

Princess Anne is a fashion maverick, and it seems she was truly ahead of the curve earlier this week as she stepped out in Singapore. On 12 November, the sister of King Charles, 74, was photographed beside the eponymous 'Dendrobium Anne' orchid during a visit to the National Orchid Garden as part of her two-day visit to Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the country and the UK. Standing beside her namesake plant, the royal was seen wearing a bright tangerine blazer.
The single-breasted garment featured asymmetrical buttons and structured shoulders, creating a flattering tapered silhouette. As we head towards the festive season, Anne's choice of an orange blazer is about to become the ultimate trend. "Satsuma is the new red for Christmas this year," interior designer and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen told HELLO! in an upcoming exclusive shoot and interview. How in vogue, Anne! She teamed her must-have orange blazer with a printed midi dress, bow-adorned heels, and white gloves.
Anne's staple autumn aesthetic
The look was a far cry from her staple autumn look, which has previously featured a coat and knee-high boots. Take her outing to the Save the Children shop in Whitby on 22 October, for example, where she wore just that. "The heritage tweed jacket anchors the look with timeless rural sophistication, a signature of Anne's wardrobe that reflects both her royal duties and her love of the countryside," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us.
"The deep claret skirt injects a refined pop of colour, offering warmth against the neutral tweed and giving the outfit a feminine lift without losing its practicality." The royal has been a patron of Save the Children, the charity that provides humanitarian aid and champions children's rights globally, since 2017.
Princess Anne's most eye-catching looks
Having often delved into Anne's fashion archives as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that her vibrant orange blazer isn't the only eye-catching garment in her wardrobe. Keep scrolling for proof…