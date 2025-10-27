Princess Anne just wore late mother Queen Elizabeth II's most famous shoes

Princess Anne looked so chic on Friday, 24 October, as she was pictured visiting the Royal Star & Garter, a care home in Surbiton – her first visit to the facility since she was named patron, a role she inherited from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who held the role from 1953 until she died in 2022. During the visit, the Princess Royal also spent time chatting to residents and staff. Looking ultra-stylish, the 75-year-old wore a delightful green two-piece suit, which consisted of a tailored blazer and a matching pencil skirt.

The mother-of-two also added a majorly bold patterned shirt that gave the jewel-toned ensemble a bright and modern touch. We love this look on the royal, and think the combination of the statement colours, with her trademark red lipstick, paid a powerful fashion punch. Full marks! She added a lovely brooch, which she fastened to her lapel, and pictures showed her smiling and laughing with residents. We also couldn't help but notice her lovely black heeled loafers. Not only were they smart patent leather, but they also featured a horsebit gold detail.

© Royal Star & Garter Princess Anne wore a green ensemble at the Royal Star & Garter in Surbiton

After covering royal style for eight years, I think this is pretty poignant - Anne's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, loved horsebit loafers; in fact, many would say they are her most famous shoes she ever wore during her illustrious royal career. They were widely regarded as her trademark, and she was snapped donning them on numerous occasions, including her Launer London handbag, headscarves, gloves, and pearls. The late mother-of-four was known for her array of accessories, which were always seen as classic items that could be worn no matter the era.

© Royal Star & Garter Princess Anne wore a pair of horsebit heeled loafers

The late Queen's horsebit loafers

© Pool/Samir Hussein The late Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her horsebit loafers

Although many associate horsebit detail with Gucci (the designer brand features this metal hardware across their label), the late Queen wore this style long before content creators realised what they even were. Her Majesty rocked the same style of shoes for over five decades, and they were handmade by the London-based company Anello & Davide. Apparently, she had a whopping (and ultra impressive) ten pairs on rotation at once! They were made from calf leather and moulded from a cast of the monarch's foot for maximum comfort.