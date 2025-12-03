Duchess Sophie struts in glittering platforms and £1m tiara at state banquet

As the German State Banquet took place on Wednesday evening, all eyes were, of course, on the Princess of Wales who stunned in a sequin blue gown and a rarely-seen tiara. However, not to be underestimated, Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh made fashion strides herself.

Sophie opted for a classic black dress for the important occasion, but she knew how to turn up the glamour with perfectly chosen accessories. The crowning glory (literally) was the incredible tiara on her head - the Wessex Aquamarine tiara with a large aquamarine gem in the centre. But proving to be top-to-toe the fashionista, Sophie's shoes were also a statement. The royal opted for sparkling platforms which were visible as she strutted alongside her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie's subtle shimmers in her shoes and headwear

Sophie's favourite tiara

Widely reported to be worth £1 million, the amazing piece can convert into a statement necklace. In a previous interview with HELLO!, expert jeweller at F. Hinds, Jeremy Hinds, told us why it is so special.

"This somewhat ocean-themed piece has a striking wave-shaped diamond band that meets in the middle with a large oval-cut, pale blue gem, known as aquamarine," he said.

"As one of the Dutchess' go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons. As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won't see this piece on any other royal."

© Photo: Getty Images Sophie regularly wears this tiara

Proving her love for it, the mother of two sported this as a tiara at the 2023 State Banquet for South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol.



Sophie's wedding tiara

© Anwar Hussein Sophie wore the anthium tiara with pearls from Prince Edward on her wedding day

The Duchess first wore a tiara on her wedding day, and it was the breathtaking Anthemion wedding tiara, which was a gift from the late Queen and was made from Queen Victoria's jewels. She has since re-worn the piece several times – usually at weddings, choosing to showcase it at the nuptials of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2001, and then again in 2004 when Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark tied the knot.

Traditions behind the tiaras

© Getty Images Kate's shimmering dress and stunning tiara were the perfect combo

Age-old royal protocol dictates that only married royal women can wear tiaras, which means even blood royals like Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, had to wait until their wedding day to wear one.

Another rule comes with the time of day. Tiaras are only for evening occasions, not daytime ones – which is why you'll see royal ladies sporting headbands or hats when attending daytime events.