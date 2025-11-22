Princess Anne's latest 'Sloane Ranger' outfit has the ultimate Gen Z kick

The Princess Royal appeared on stage at the World Horse Welfare Conference 2025 and looked professional, polished, and oh-so-stylish as she engaged in a talk entitled 'Through the Horse's Eyes'. Pictures and videos were shared of the royal mother-of-two by various fellow conference attendees on the Horse Charity's Instagram stories.

With her signature hair teased into her incredible bouffant and voluminous style, the 75-year-old delighted onlookers in her tweed blazer and matching pencil skirt in a muted caramel colour.

As a fashion editor who has been covering royal style since I started at HELLO! eight years ago, I have written about Anne's look many times, and this to me is the ultimate 'Sloane Ranger' ensemble.

© @horsecharity Princess Anne looked so chic at the conference

What is Sloane Ranger fashion?

The term 'Sloane Ranger' was coined in the 80s and refers to people living in and around Sloane Square, London, around that time. It's a light-hearted term for the stylish group of upper-class fashionistas, who embrace various fashion items such as tweed blazers, crisp, tailored shirts, cardigans, pearls and even wellington boots. Also, think sleek, outdoor attire in muted greens, heritage print, and browns.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal has always loved the 'Sloane' look

Anne's nod to the Gen Z

I also noticed that Anne teamed her sloaney look with a vintage-style green scarf, which she wore rather loosely, draped artfully around her neck. This particular scarf and the way she is wearing it are actually pretty Gen Z, even though Princess Anne, having been born in 1950, is part of the baby boomer generation.

Freelance fashion journalist Maisie Bovingdon explains: "Many millennials or boomers would typically cocoon their necks in a scarf and then tuck it in at the front to ensure it doesn’t fly away - a real style hack, or so we thought. Yet, Anne has done the opposite here. Instead, she took style tips from younger adults and loosely draped the scarf around her neck - if she swung one end over one shoulder wouldn’t surprise us."

© WireImage Zara told HELLO! what her mother taught her about fashion

Zara Tindall on her mother, Princess Anne's style

Earlier this year, Zara exclusively told HELLO! how much she admires her mother's style and even shared her ultimate fashion tip. "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she remarked. We couldn't agree more!