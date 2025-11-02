EXCLUSIVE: Jo Malone CBE shares her little luxuries from designer kaftans to indulgent spa days

This year, scent maverick Jo Malone CBE has turned her expert nose from fragrance to flavour with the launch of Jo Vodka, a trio of luxury fusion vodkas. The British perfumer founded Jo Malone London in 1990 before selling it to Estée Lauder in 1999, and went on to launch Jo Loves in 2011. She lives in Dubai with her husband, Gary Willcox; the couple have a son, Josh. Here, she shares what luxury means to her...

"Luxury is enjoying the little sensory pleasures that each day brings"

This summer, I went on a road trip through Italy and went on the La Dolce Vita Orient Express. It was probably one of the biggest indulgences of my life and was, without a doubt, one of the most memorable.

I appreciate the comfort of a seat on a journey and the luxury of a thoughtfully designed hotel room. I can live on bread and cheese, and I don't need expensive wine or any of those things.

I love indulging in a full day of self-care, getting my hair and nails done – the whole spa experience. I’ll even take myself out for lunch, sit alone with my notebook and just enjoy that time.

My last splurge was a whole lot of Camilla kaftans. The brand is perfect, so I bought eight. Living in Dubai, I wear them on the beach, to lunch, to dinner, to cocktails and even to parties – you name it.

My ultimate dream is to travel through Mexico. I’d love to immerse myself in it all – the food, the music, the fashion, the scents and the sounds. There’s so much richness and beauty to discover there.

© Bruno Morandi Tulum, Mexico

I love to go to the theatre or the cinema. I’d probably start with a sundowner – it would have to be a Jo Vodka: The Bohemian – on the terrace while playing a game of Rummikub. Then perhaps a movie or a delicious dinner at Cala Vista, before ending the night with a singsong in the Blind Tiger.

I adore Smythson diaries and notebooks. Every Christmas, I treat myself to one, and they’re my go-to gift for someone who already has everything.

I love everything at home being like a plain white canvas; we live in a completely white house. We have white shutters, white floors, white sofas. I love beautiful lanterns and candle light and wonderful scented cashmere wraps over the sofas.

I absolutely love Our Place – the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are amazing. You don’t really need anything else; those two pieces are probably what we use most as a family, alongside good olive oil and Himalayan sea salt.

My husband bought me Tiffany & Co diamond earrings when we sold our business and they represent something amazing to me. I don't wear them a lot, but when I do, I think about the entrepreneurial journey I've gone on.

For me, true luxury is feeling content in life’s adventures, being free to be myself and enjoying the little sensory pleasures that each day brings. Treasure your five senses and see what they can bring to your life.