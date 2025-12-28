Zoe Saldana, 47, sends fans wild with cheeky display as she strips down to black lingerie for new photo

Zoe Saldana, 47, showed off her elegant silhouette with a luring display from her hotel room. She posed from the back in black lingerie, pantyhose and a cropped top on Instagram. The actress captioned the post: "It's giving season," with a present emoji.

Her fans quickly flocked to the comments with quirky reactions. One person hilariously wrote: "Merry cheekmas." A second fan added: "It's the gift that keeps on giving." Another follower continued: "I'm gonna need a minute," with three laughing emojis.

© Instagram Zoe showed off her gym gains in her recent picture

Despite Zoe looking incredible, understandably, she has a busy schedule which means its quality over quantity when it comes to her time at the gym. She revealed to Journee-Mondiale: "I don't have time for hours at the gym. My workouts need to be quick, intense, and effective."

So how does Zoe achieve her impressive silhouette, you might ask? The Avatar: Fire and Ash actress focuses on mixing circuit and cardio training three times a week. Her workout routine includes either five to ten miles of cycling or two to three miles of jogging, up to 45 minutes on either a stair master or elliptical, and a circuit that combines burpees, plank push-ups, and squat jumps.

© Instagram Zoe pairs her workouts with healthy meals

The performer has previously shared a carousel featuring her workout routines on her social media for fans to follow along with her. She captioned the post: "An example of one of my workouts focusing on functional strength and movement. Doing workouts that get my neuromuscular system to activate has helped my body to work even more efficiently. Nothing better than feeling strong! Thank you."

In the helpful carousel, she also included a picture of her dietary supplements and nutritional shake and post-workout meal, which included sweet potatoes, quinoa, and a hearty salad.

© Getty Images The actress mixes cardio, circuit, yoga and Pilates into her workout routine

When she's running really low on time, she does 20-minute interval workouts, which include squats, medicine ball-exercises and running in place. Zoe expressed: "When I work out, I'm not just training my body, I'm sharpening my mind and boosting my mood."

As for the rest of her fitness routine, she is drawn to both yoga and Pilates. Besides the positive physical benefits that it provides, she turns to it for her mental health. She revealed: "Yoga isn’t just exercise for me. It's a way to center myself and find balance in a chaotic world."

© Getty Images She also turns to yoga for her mental health

On top of her fitness go-tos, Zoe stays disciplined with a healthy diet that brings together good fats, protein, and complex carbohydrates.

For example, she'll have some green juice along with avocado toast once she wakes up. For lunch, she sticks to having grilled chicken along with zucchini and quinoa. As for dinner, she goes with a tasty gluten-free pizza with mushrooms and arugula.

Zoe has worked hard on her physique, and she proudly flaunted her gym gains in her recent Instagram post.