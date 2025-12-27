Harper Beckham is crowned best dressed at Holly Ramsay's wedding - in satin and feathers

Holly arrived with her father, and as she made her way into the Abbey, with sources telling HELLO! she was mobbed by photographers. "Holly's wedding descended into chaos this afternoon as photographers and security clashed just as the bride was entering the church. As the world’s press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car. "
The elegant number fell in fluid fashion to the floor in a glamorous maxi length and created a sleek stance. Covering up from the cold and adding a flamboyant edge to her look, the beauty-loving Beckham offspring added a black feathered cape, which not only kept out the chill from the frosty weather but gave the modern look a romantic kick. She also carried a highly desirable piece of arm candy in the form of a Bottega Veneta bag.
Harper wore the same dress at her father's birthday party in July
Her satin maxi gown in midnight blue has had many outings, most memorably at her father's joyous 50th birthday celebrations, which took place at the Beckham family home in the Cotswolds in July.
Like her daughter, Victoria Beckham also wore a satin dress
As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think this is a fabulous outfit to wear to a wedding, and I would even go as far to say Harper's look is one of the best I've seen at this event. This is because the teenager has chosen a jewel-toned number that isn't overpowering, yet is still opulent and mindful of the bride. She's adhering to unofficial style etiquette that is to be expected at wedding nuptials.
Fashion rules to follow when attending a wedding
Holly's bridesmaids wore red dresses
When it comes to wedding guest outfits, there are a few unspoken rules. The first and main pointer is that one shouldn't wear white, as this shade should only be reserved exclusively for the bride. I would also say that guests should try to avoid the colour scheme of the bridal party, too. Harper showed a great example of this at Holly's wedding, for instance, as the bridesmaids wore red; Harper wore navy, which is an entirely different colourway.
Unless there's a strict dress code, such as black tie, one can be free to wear a maxi, midi, or even a mini-length dress, as well as a two-piece suit, or a trendy co-ord to a ceremony, reception, or both, as long as it is respectful.
Victoria has described Harper's slip dresses as 'appropriate'
She has a variety of colours, from blush pink to black. Speaking about her daughter's style, including her penchant for her own silk dresses, Victoria previously told The Telegraph: "They suit her, and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."