Harper Beckham is crowned best dressed at Holly Ramsay's wedding - in satin and feathers

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly married Olympic athlete Adam Peaty on Saturday, 27 December at Bath Abbey, and the A-list glitterati arrived at the stunning venue to watch the pair cement their love.

Holly arrived with her father, and as she made her way into the Abbey, with sources telling HELLO! she was mobbed by photographers. "Holly's wedding descended into chaos this afternoon as photographers and security clashed just as the bride was entering the church. As the world’s press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car. "

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay are pictured arriving at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty

Harper Beckham was on the elusive guest list and accompanied her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, her father, footballing legend Sir David, and two of her older brothers, Romeo and Cruz. Harper, who turned 14 in July, decided to wear a dress from her mother's high-end designer fashion brand.

© BACKGRID Harper looked lovely in her wedding guest dress The elegant number fell in fluid fashion to the floor in a glamorous maxi length and created a sleek stance. Covering up from the cold and adding a flamboyant edge to her look, the beauty-loving Beckham offspring added a black feathered cape, which not only kept out the chill from the frosty weather but gave the modern look a romantic kick. She also carried a highly desirable piece of arm candy in the form of a Bottega Veneta bag.



© @davidbeckham Harper wore the same dress at her father's birthday party in July Her satin maxi gown in midnight blue has had many outings, most memorably at her father's joyous 50th birthday celebrations, which took place at the Beckham family home in the Cotswolds in July.



© BACKGRID Like her daughter, Victoria Beckham also wore a satin dress As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think this is a fabulous outfit to wear to a wedding, and I would even go as far to say Harper's look is one of the best I've seen at this event. This is because the teenager has chosen a jewel-toned number that isn't overpowering, yet is still opulent and mindful of the bride. She's adhering to unofficial style etiquette that is to be expected at wedding nuptials.

Fashion rules to follow when attending a wedding

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly's bridesmaids wore red dresses When it comes to wedding guest outfits, there are a few unspoken rules. The first and main pointer is that one shouldn't wear white, as this shade should only be reserved exclusively for the bride. I would also say that guests should try to avoid the colour scheme of the bridal party, too. Harper showed a great example of this at Holly's wedding, for instance, as the bridesmaids wore red; Harper wore navy, which is an entirely different colourway. Unless there's a strict dress code, such as black tie, one can be free to wear a maxi, midi, or even a mini-length dress, as well as a two-piece suit, or a trendy co-ord to a ceremony, reception, or both, as long as it is respectful.

Harper's love letter to satin dresses

© SplashNews.com Harper's 'go to' look is a satin dress Harper, who has shown a keen interest in fashion over the years - from designing her own christening gown back in 2019 to having tea at the Prada Cafe in 2023 for her 12th birthday - is often seen in her widely considered trademark outfit of a satin dress.

© @victoriabeckham Harper has a huge collection of satin dresses in a variety of colours Throughout 2025, it's been her chosen item, from cheering on her mother's label during Paris Fashion Week in September, to watching the ballet at the Royal Opera House in June.

