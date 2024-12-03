Zoe Saldana makes rare red carpet appearance with her three lookalike sons and husband Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana delighted fans with a rare family appearance on Monday night, stepping out on the red carpet with her husband, Marco Perego, and their three mini-me sons, twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 10, and Zen Anton Hilario, 7.

The family outing took place at the Emilia Perez premiere at The National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, and it was nothing short of a picture-perfect moment. Proud mother Zoe beamed as she posed with her loved ones, showing the world a glimpse of her life off-screen.

Zoe, 46, looked radiant at the event, opting for a chic yet understated ensemble—a fitted black sweater paired with gray trousers and a bold burgundy lip.

Her effortlessly elegant look was complemented by her natural warmth and joy as she proudly held the Stella della Mole award, which she was honored with during the premiere. Marco, her husband of 11 years, showcased his signature artistic flair in a leather jacket layered over a striped top and cardigan, finishing the look with a laid-back hat.

The couple’s lookalike sons, looking adorably coordinated, stood by their parents’ side, exuding confidence and charm.

© Stefano Guidi (L-R) Marco Perego, Zoe Saldana and children

The event marked a special occasion for the Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star, who plays the role of Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Perez.

The film tells the story of a cartel leader who turns to a lawyer for help in disappearing and transitioning into a woman, offering a compelling exploration of identity and reinvention. Zoe’s performance is already generating buzz, and the Turin premiere served as a celebration of her artistry and versatility.

© Stefano Guidi (L-R) Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana

Earlier this year, Zoe shared glimpses of her family life with fans through a heartfelt Instagram video chronicling a family trip.

The video featured a collection of tender moments—snapshots of the family exploring, candid shots of Zoe waking up in bed, and loving interactions between her and Marco. The post, set to Frank Ocean’s Lost, was captioned with: "Lost, lost, lost… In the best places, with the best people. Always lost… Amen," accompanied by a collection of emojis including a butterfly, sunflower, rainbow, and lucky clover. The post captured the essence of Zoe’s love for her family and her gratitude for life’s simple joys.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Zoe Saldana and her sons with the Stella della Mole award

For Zoe, balancing a demanding career with motherhood is no easy feat. In October, she opened up about raising her three boys and the values she strives to instill in them during an interview with E! News at Variety’s Power of Women event. Reflecting on how she has approached parenting over the years, Zoe shared, "I replaced, throughout the years, two very important words. I used to tell them I have to go to work, and now I tell them I want to go to work." This shift, she explained, is part of teaching her children that work is not just a responsibility but a fulfilling part of life.

Zoe added, "I just feel like it teaches them that work is a part of life. And that if you’re doing things that make you happy, all you have to do is just share it with the people that you love around you."

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Zoe makes rare appearance with family

When asked about the most satisfying parts of motherhood, Zoe’s answer was as candid as it was relatable.

"When my kids have a full night’s sleep. When they eat all their vegetables, when they get in the car without having a meltdown, when I get in the car without having a meltdown," she said with a laugh.

She also shared her thoughts on what makes her feel most fulfilled overall, adding, "When I’m supportive and absolutely just present with my partner as well, and when I call my mom on a regular basis, that’s when I feel most powerful."