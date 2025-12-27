Victoria Beckham's £1.2k 'mermaid' fashion moment at Holly Ramsay's wedding

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty cemented their love on Saturday, 27 December at Bath Abbey. The sun shone as their star-studded guests made their way to watch the nuptials, including the ever-stylish Victoria Beckham. The 51-year-old fashion mogul decided to opt for a jewel-toned dress from her own eponymous collection for the big day.

Her stunning satin teal dress from her namesake brand skimmed her frame and was cut with a bold V neckline. The body-conscious design hugged her hips and featured Grecian-style ruching at the waist, as well as a lightly flared, almost fishtail skirt, giving the illusion of an enchanting mermaid tail. The design retails for £1,290, and as a Fashion Editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think it's a wonderful item to wear for a wedding, as it's suitably formal in tone, colour, and cut - hence why it's pure occasionwear attire.

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay are pictured arriving at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty

© BACKGRID Victoria wore a teal dress from her own label A dress like this commands attention due to the smouldering metallic finish, but VB decided to accessorise her look with magnificent jewellery, including a diamond bracelet, a gold crucifix necklace, and she carried an amber-toned clutch bag



© BACKGRID Victoria concealed her face with designer sunglasses and carried a fur stole The former Spice Girl wore her brunette locks in a flowing, lightly curled style that tumbled perfectly over her shoulders, and Hollywood-style shades gave her face an air of privacy as she arrived at the wedding venue. The founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty also carried a fur stole to keep out the frosty December chill.

Victoria's dress is known as the 'Gathered satin gown' and costs £1,290 Taking to Instagram post-wedding, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper shared a video of her outfit, and penned: "Love, love the fit on this teal stretch jersey gown from my #VBPSS26 collection. It’s the perfect evening silhouette for a special occasion!" Fans quickly offered a myriad of positive, approving comments. One follower said: "Insanely beautiful on you!!!!" Another quipped: "Very glamorous. I love all shades of blue."

How to style a jewel-toned dress like Victoria Beckham's

VB took to Instagram to share her look with adoring followers When choosing to wear a jewel-toned dress like Victoria's, it's important to let the dress take centre stage and make your gown the focal point of your outfit. "Opt for understated black or gold shoes and simple jewels to let your metallic outfit have its moment in the spotlight," stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!.

