Maggie Q, 46, flaunts toned body in tiny string bikini as she enjoys 'calm' beach outing

Maggie Q, 46, showed off her toned silhouette in a tiny string bikini during a recent beach day, during which she also donned a straw hat and colorful shades.

The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning pictures from her "calm" escape.

© Instagram Maggie showed off her toned body

She enjoyed some major downtime right before the new year kicked off. Maggie captioned the post: "Calm before the '26. I wish you all so many blessings," with a heart emoji.

Maggie also posted a selfie of herself and one with her dog while laying down. In her other shots, the performer displayed the texturized beach rocks and the pristine water.

She's taking in every moment she can before 2026 kicks into high gears being that she stars in the TV show Ballard, as detective Renee Ballard.

© Instagram The actress shared a selfie too

In order to maintain her impressive figure, the actress mixes strength-training, cardio, running, spinning and yoga. She also enjoys incorporating swimming, boat rowing and martial arts into her workout routine.

Maggie revealed that she loves feeling strong. She expressed: "I'm just totally into being strong. There's something about wanting to get a jar or whatever out of a high cupboard, or moving a sofa over because my dog's bone rolled under it, and not having to call anyone for help. There's comfort in that," per Total Shape.

© Instagram She enjoyed the day with her dog

She is a fan of protein powder, super greens, multivitamins and minerals. The Divergent star is also disciplined with her diet. Her usual go-to for breakfast is fresh-pressed green vegetable juice, as well as tea or coffee afterwards.

She makes sure to drink one liter of water by lunchtime. As for lunch, she goes for a hearty one because she believes it helps her overcome the tiredness that often comes in the afternoon.

Between lunch and dinner, Maggie tends to snack on nuts, fruits and smoothies, and she doesn't regularly indulge in processed snacks.

© Instagram The actress relaxed by the water

But if she's going for a cheat meal, Maggie reaches for pizza or French fries, and we don't blame her. For dinner, Maggie sticks with vegetables with protein to keep her dinner light.

Maggie's health journey was a learning curve and she learned over time that everyone has an individualized one. She shared: "When I was younger, I believed one type of diet was right for everyone. That 'healthy' was under a small umbrella of choices. As I mature and study more about our biological makeup and how different we all are, I realize there is no such thing. [Now] I listen to my body, and I lead it in the direction that feels good and give it what it asks for," per Forbes.