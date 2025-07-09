Prime Video drops new spin-off with Maggie Q that fans are calling 'excellent'

Bosch fans are over the moon to return to the world of Michael Connelly's bestselling novels with an "excellent" new series, Ballard, which dropped on Prime Video on July 9, 2025.

Maggie Q stars as Detective Renée Ballard who is now leading the LAPD's new – and underfunded – cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. Ballard was introduced in the 2017 novel The Late Show, and viewers will now get to see her on-screen in the second spin-off from the original 2014 series.

© Tyler Golden/Prime Ballard dropped on Prime Video

All ten episodes dropped on July 9.

"Wow! Just watched E1 in Ireland. Really excellent. Perfect casting of Maggie Q. Quality production values throughout. Well done all!" commented one viewer, as another confirmed they had watched episode one and it was "so good".

"Had to go back and re-watch Nikita, can't wait to see Maggie Q whoop ass on screen again!" quipped another, referencing Maggie's 2010 drama which also starred Shane West.

© Tyler Golden/Prime Maggie previously starred in Nikita

Nikita fans are in for a treat though, as there is a cast reunion; in the trailer we saw a group of people watching a conversation in the LAPD office and one of the actors was Noah Bean, who played Ryan Fletcher in Nikita.

"There were three people they were considering for that, and I may have told them that I really enjoy working with him and that he’d actually play the role perfectly. And he did — he knocked it out of park and he got the role," Maggie told TV Line of the moment.

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Ballard also stars John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont) and Courtney Taylor (Zamira Parker)

Ballard also stars Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary), character actor John Carroll Lynch (Fargo) and Michael Mosley (Scrubs, Ozark).

"As Ballard peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD," reads the synopsis.

"With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth."

© Tyler Golden/Prime Ballard follows the titular LAPD officer

The release of Ballard comes as crime dramas have been ruling the TV charts, with Dept Q, Countdown, and The Waterfront all topping their streaming services.

The author of the source material, Michael Connelly, shared his excitement for the upcoming show in a statement that read: "I'm beyond excited about sharing this show. I've seen it and know how good it is, and how Maggie Q absolutely captures the character of Renee Ballard. Great writing, acting, directing and production, throw in a few surprise appearances, and I think this show is going to be a fan favorite."