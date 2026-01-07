EXCLUSIVE: Tala Alamuddin shares her little luxuries from grounding breaks in Tasmania to her Montblanc fountain pen

Tala Alamuddin launched Totally Tala, her eco-conscious handbag and jewellery brand, in 2020. Like her elder sister Amal Clooney, she is committed to humanitarian work, using her brand to support underserved communities.

Born in Beirut in 1980, Tala moved with her family to Buckinghamshire, in the south-east of England, during the Lebanese Civil War that year. The brand’s latest launch, Totally Synced, features wellness ring covers crafted in gold and silver.

"They slip over the ring and turn a bit of tech into something far more chic. I found that many women had stopped wearing their wellness rings because they felt they sometimes clashed with their style," she explains. Now based in London, Tala lives with her four children. Here, she shares her take on luxury...

I love to follow the current and let the night reveal itself – the kind that feels effortless, fuelled with joy and laughter. I slip into my Sans Faff dress and drift into dinner at Scott’s [Mayfair] if I’m feeling artsy or Romeo San [Marylebone] when I want something more low-key.

My favourite meal is a proper Japanese spread - nothing fussy, just the good stuff.

I never compromise on my wellness and prioritising time to be at peace. I usually start the day with gratitude and breath work with my coach Prameet Kotak.

My go-to beauty routine is minimal, intentional and clean: hydrated skin and a fresh glow with my Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and Airbrush Flawless Foundation. For maintenance I’ve recently been obsessed with non-invasive facials and beauty treatments with Yannis Alexandrides using 111SKIN products.

My favourite piece of jewellery is my Bulgari pendant and my original Alexander the Great coin. They both carry lots of memories.

I love Selfridges and the variety of brands it provides, especially its Project Earth initiative. I like to try and be sustainable with my fashion. With my business we use existing materials to limit waste.

One of my favourite long-haul destinations is Tasmania. It is wild, calm and wonderfully grounding. Nature takes the lead, the air feels new and the pace is exactly what I need.

For a luxurious mini-break I always end up in the South of France, especially Ramatuelle. It gives me the best of both worlds. Close enough to the energy of St Tropez yet wrapped in the hills and countryside. My closest friends are in the area, which makes it feel like home, and I get to practice my French.

I never travel without my lucky Montblanc fountain pen – a gift from a dear friend when I first stepped into my career. Now I use it daily, especially for journalling.

Home is my favourite place. It is where the heart is and where my children are. I like to keep fresh daisies on the table and a nice large, scented candle.

I love to be comfy – Skims pyjamas are my favourite thing to wear.

Cooking and I have never been close, but I do love my coffee! Making my essential kitchen item my La Marzocco Home Espresso Machine, which was gifted to me by my lovely brother.

Luxury, for me, is freedom to live with intention, choose joy and surround yourself with meaning rather than clutter.