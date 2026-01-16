Jenna Bush Hager looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress with thigh-high slit

Jenna Bush Hager has been receiving many compliments for her style choices of late, and it's easy to see why!

On Friday January 16, the star featured in a montage showcasing her daily outfits on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, which consisted of short clips of her walking out of the lift in a different look from each morning of the show.

One outfit stood out in particular - a peach colored figure-hugging floor length dress, featuring a thigh-high slit and draped neckline.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager wows with her fashion choices

The colorful design was teamed with pink stilettos. Jenna wore the dress on the show, and later as she visited former co-host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM, along with Sheinelle Jones.

Jenna always looks fantastic on the show, and previously revealed that she is her own stylist. She told InStyle in February 2024: "It's hilarious because sometimes people will say, 'Fire your stylists'. I think people think because we work on television that I have a stylist and I have to say, 'I would be firing myself.' Or if they're like, 'We love your look. Can you send us where you got it from? Can you ask your stylist?'"

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager looked fantastic in a figure-hugging statement peach dress

Jenna - a busy working mom-of-three - also confessed that her outfits are often planned "last minute" and that she is also a huge fan of Rent the Runway.

"I definitely lay out clothes that I haven't worn or that I want to wear over the couple weeks and then I kind of play within it," she said. "But I am not one who puts a ton of thought into it. And sometimes in fact, they're like, '10 minutes to air,' and I'm still wearing my jeans and T-shirt that I came in.

© Instagram Jenna wearing the dress on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle

"And I feel like that is reflective in my style that I want things to look effortless, because typically they are. I feel like if I want look to put together, which happens if I'm on Ellen or something like that that feels special, I'll really think about my outfit. I'll ask my sister for advice. I have friends that are designers and I'll borrow things. And then sometimes I look at myself and I'm like, 'Who is she?' And I feel like the mornings when I have put things together quickly and feel like myself are the mornings I feel best."

It's been an eventful week for Jenna - who has not only had her first week with her new permanent co-host, Sheinelle - but she also revealed revealed on January 13th's show that she will be an executive producer on the pilot Protection, which has been greenlit by NBC's Universal Television.

© Getty Images Jenna with her co-stars and friends, Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb

Jenna will work alongside Joshua Safran, who wrote and created the show Quantico, as well as acted as an EP on the shows Gossip Girl, Smash, and the short-lived 2021 Gossip Girl reboot. "NBC called us yesterday, we've been working on this for a while," she explained.

"Who knew I would do something like this, ladies and gentlemen?" She went on to explain that she show is about "different levels of law enforcement," and is keen to pull from her own experience as the daughter of the President of the United States and being surrounded constantly by the secret service.

© TODAY Jenna started officially hosting with Sheinelle on Monday January 12

"Y'all know I know about that," she joked. "It's a mystery, and I joined all the pitches." She noted that she found joy in seeing the "jaws drop" of the producers in the room when they heard the show's big twist, which she immediately branded "so good!"