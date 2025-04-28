Al Roker's appearance stands out as co-stars give off-camera details from TODAY set

Al Roker may have as early of a call time as it gets, but he will still show up to work looking his best self.

The TODAY host has for decades been on the air as early as 7am to report the weather, which often then requires wake times sometimes as early as 3am.

And while some of his colleagues may prefer to come into NBC studios in their loungewear before changing into their on-screen looks, they've revealed Al always shows up TV ready.

© NBC The 3rd Hour anchors on April 28

During the Monday, April 28 installment of the 3rd Hour of TODAY, after their medical correspondent Dr. Natalie Azar finished a segment on hopeful cancer research, Al said: "By the way, seeing Dr. Nat come in this morning, she is just wearing this sweatshirt and sweats," and noted "it was great" to see.

Co-anchor Dylan Dreyer then explained: "The concourse area where we all get ready, we all show up like that," prompting Al to then quip: "Not me!"

"I know you're like this," Dylan said, pointing to Al, looking all dapper in a sage-hued suit, adorned with a flower brooch and pocket square, paired with a blue striped button-down shirt and coordinating paisley tie.

© Getty Images Al has a great sense of style

"He wakes up that way," Dylan added, as her co-host Craig Melvin joked that he "sleeps in it too."

Al has been part of the TODAY crew since 1996 — and with NBC since 1978 — and last year, shortly after Hoda Kotb announced that she would be leaving the program, he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what makes the show so great.

© Instagram The anchor with his wife Deborah Roberts

"You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," he shared at the time, maintaining: "She's just transitioning into a different role." Plus, as Hoda's role evolves, Al also maintained that "the great thing about the Today Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts."

Gushing over the likes of fellow anchors Craig, plus Sheinelle Jones — currently on leave dealing with a family matter — Laura Jarrett, Peter Alexander and Willie Geist, he said: "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

© Instagram The couple with their son Nick

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al ensured, noting that the show, which has been on the air since 1952, for a whopping 72 years, is "built to evolve."

He further reflected: "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."