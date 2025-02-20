Today's Jenna Bush Hager looks phenomenal in shorts in sun-soaked vacation photo

Jenna Bush Hager had a wonderful time over the long weekend, switching the cold temperatures of New York City for a few days of sun in Florida.

The Today Show star was joined by her husband Henry Hager and their three children, and shared a number of photos from their getaway.

She looked happy and relaxed with a sun-kissed glow, and in one picture, looked stylish dressed in a Disney print T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse print, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. She completed her outfit with some oversized sunglasses. In another group shot with her family, she wore a striped summer dress.

The trip away with her family would have been a nice break for Jenna, who has been busy at work for the past few weeks.

There's been a big change for the children's author, who is now leading the Fourth Hour of Today, with it recently being renamed Today with Jenna & Friends, following Hoda Kotb's departure.

Jenna has been sitting alongside various famous co-hosts over the past few weeks, from Scarlett Johansson to Eva Longoria, and hit it off particularly well with SNL star Ego Nwodim.

Ego joined Jenna at the start of February and fans were quick to comment on their chemistry, with many suggesting Ego becomes a permanent member of the Today family.

Jenna has been working on the Fourth Hour since 2019 after replacing Kathie Lee Gifford.

It was announced shortly after Hoda made the decision to leave Today that Jenna wouldn't be getting a permanent new co-host, but instead a rotating guest list of famous faces.

Jenna said of Hoda leaving soon after the news broke: "I am so proud of her," she said. "Although, I will say I walk around even here, and people are like, 'Congratulations, Hoda!' And I feel like the girl that just got dumped,.

"And people are like, 'You made the best choice, Hoda!' And I'm like, 'Did she? Did she make the best choice?'"

She also joked that she was going to start showing up at her door like a stalker. "I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever," she added.

As well as working on Today, Jenna is gearing up for the release of her latest children's book, I Loved You First, which will be released on March 25.

She's written it once again with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. At the start of February, Jenna and Barbara announced that they would be going on a book tour, hitting cities like Dallas, Tampa, and Charleston, as they take the picture book on the road.

"We're going on [a] book tour!" Jenna announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Join me and my sissy from Connecticut to Texas! Link in bio for more info — see y'all on the road SOON!"

The book will "celebrate the bond between parent and child," according to Amazon. It is an "expansive and gently whimsical celebration of parental love" and features illustrations by Ramona Kaulitzki.