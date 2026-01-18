FBI star Shantel VanSanten shows toned figure in multiple bikinis in beachside photos

FBI actress Shantel VanSanten showed off her impressively toned silhouette in several bikinis during her recent vacation that she called "a rest reset."

The TV star took to social media to share a carousel of pictures and videos from her time off the popular series.

© Instagram Shantel shared a stunning carousel on social media

The 40-year-old's main photo featured her jaw-dropping physique as she posed on an exotic shoreline in a white bikini.

In the shot, the actress' abs were highly visible, as they stole the show. Followers flocked to the comments to compliment Shantel's stunning looks.

One fan wrote: "Your bod is literally incredible," as another added: "Absolutely gorgeous, wow." A third follower continued: "An angel in paradise."

© Instagram The actress flaunted her impressive abs

That wasn't the only bikini photo that the star posted. She also included a shot of herself laying down poolside while sporting a turquoise bikini, as one video showed the star rocking a bold red bikini in shallow water.

Shantel not only flaunted several bathing suits, but also a lovely cut-out dress as a cover-up and a sheer baby blue curve-hugging dress during a night out.

This isn't the first time that Shantel has donned eye-catching bikinis on social media. Back in July, the entertainer posted a carousel from her vacation overseas for her birthday festivities, and she captioned the gorgeous shots: "La dolce Vita #thisis40," with a heart emoji.

© Instagram She posed in several bikinis

The carousel featured the star sunbathing in a black bikini on a water float, diving into the gorgeous turquoise water in a red bikini, and taking in the sunshine in an orange bikini with an orange long-sleeve cover-up.

When the actress isn't decompressing beachside, she's a regular on the hit TV show FBI: Most Wanted, and she loves her powerful character Nina Chase.

Shantel previously spoke with us and shared: "Nina offered me the opportunity to play a very headstrong woman that didn't have ties to any man and I was excited to play that."

© Instagram The TV star also donned a sheer dress

She continued: "I've played moms a lot, but I like the evolution and the complexity of Nina's life, from getting pregnant and choosing to have a child, to the type of relationship that she and [character] Scola have."

The performer found the character refreshing and added: "I want to tell a story about a mom in a different way…. I haven't had the opportunity in life yet to be a mother, but I have a lot of friends who tell me the real deal and I've collectively taken the voices of the moms and put them in Nina."