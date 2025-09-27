Elizabeth Hurley, 60, dances in skimpy white string bikini as she shares important health update with fans

Elizabeth Hurley has her priorities straight. The actress and businesswoman reminded fans to always apply sunscreen during a video that showed her vacationing as she danced on a yacht in a skimpy white string bikini. Elizabeth – who is also a swimwear designer – was caught on camera in a white bikini with chain detailing between the bust and on the hips of the bottoms. The matching set is from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, and is called the Celestial set.

"The perfect, white string bikini awaits you. Gleaming gold chains and body sculpting Italian lycra make this the sexiest string bikini ever. It has removable pads and adjustable string ties at the neck and back," reads the description. The top and bottoms both retail for $88 each.

"It’s time to start dreaming of winter sun….. check out Special Offers on our site and get an extra 25% off all the sale items with code Extra25. Link in bio And don’t forget the SPF," Elizabeth captioned the post. It was liked by celebrity friends within minutes, including Heidi Klum and make-up artist Sandy Linter. Her son Damien also shared his love for the post, adding the praise emoji.

"My heavens this woman is gorgeous! I always thought she was pretty but I happened to be on the same flight as her a long ago. She was wearing jeans and a plain white t-shirt, no makeup and it looked as though she just ran her fingers through her hair and she was effortlessly flawless," commented one follower, as another quipped: "She literally ages in reverse, like Benjamin Button."

© Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth poses in her white bikini from her own line

At 60, Elizabeth has been an inspiration to many as she refuses to fade away into middle age. As well as her regular bikini pictures, which highlight her stunning figure and incredible confidence, the actress has been proudly discussing her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus, who has been by her side at several events this summer.

At the National Television Awards in London, the pair walked the red carpet with Elizabeth rocking a bold metallic silver gown that had a plunging neckline, a dramatic thigh split, and pointed shoulder pads. The dress was mostly sheer, bar the shining fabric at her waist, and she added matching sparkly heels to complete the look. Billy Ray was his usual casual-cool self in a suede jacket with detailed designs and black trousers, adding his signature cowboy hat and aviators.

© Getty Images for the NTA's Elizabeth and Billy Ray made an appearance at the NTAs

Elizabeth, 60, and Billy Ray, 64, unexpectedly announced their romance in April with a cozy Instagram photo of the two together. The Austin Powers actress later shared insight into their relationship with HELLO! in September, revealing that they had been spending time together over the summer and that the country crooner was teaching her his favored instrument.

"I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!" she admitted, adding that the things making her happiest were "my friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James."

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy went public earlier in April

"[Celebrating 60] has been such a whirlwind," she added. "It was wonderful to sit back and be spoiled for a few days. I hibernated at home with some of my best friends and family. My son baked a delicious cake and we all sat around giggling and being silly, which is my favorite occupation."