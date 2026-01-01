Vanessa Hudgens' hot pink high cut swimsuit is straight out of the 80s

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her physique in a hot pink, high cut swimsuit that is straight out of the '80s. The High School Musical actress, who just welcomed her second child in late November 2025, shared a throwback photo of her bikini body to her 49.7 million Instagram followers.

The 37-year-old wrote in the post shared on Sunday, December 28: "Well I haven't gone to any holiday parties or even [left] the home this holiday season...so here's a photo of me in simpler times where I danced on tables. What a year it's been. From this to mom of 2…. What a journey."

Her friends and fans flooded the comments cheering her on. Rita Ora, who was a judge on the season of The Masked Singer that Vanessa competed on, wrote: "Proud of you and you will be back on that table in no time! If I've got anything to do with it!"

Fellow actress and working mom Jenna Dewan – who has three kids – commented on the post: "I feel u girl," with a crying laughing emoji.

© Instagram Vanessa reminiscing on days before two babies

As she wrote to Instagram, Vanessa is in full "newborn" mode. Her family grew on November 29 when she gave birth to her second child. While the star is currently in her "fourth trimester," she has been candid about the physical toll of birth.

Earlier in November, she shared a photo of a bloodshot eye to her Stories, revealing that she popped a blood vessel during labor.

© Instagram The actress after she gave birth to her second child

The "Sneaker Night" singer shares her two kids with husband Cole Tucker, 29, a former professional baseball player. The couple first got together in 2020 after meeting in a Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 pandemic and tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

Last July, Vanessa gave birth to her first child on Cole's 28th birthday. Like many celebrities, Vanessa and Cole are choosing not to publicly share the names, genders, or photos of their children. This confirms a vocal confrontation Vanessa had with paparazzi in July 2024, where she criticized the "exploitation" of her family's privacy as they left the hospital with their newborn.

© Instagram Vanessa and friend Laura New posed with their baby bumps

The pressure to "bounce back" after having a baby

While the swimsuit photo Vanessa shared to Instagram wasn't taken in the weeks after she gave birth to her second child, her desire to "bounce back" may be the reason for the post. Women, especially those in the public eye, are often expected to return to the size, weight, and appearance from before they had children.

© Instagram The actress loves a swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian, who welcomed her fourth baby in late 2023, has also spoken out against the toxic bounce back culture. She wrote to Instagram last year: "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

So, as Vanessa enjoys this time with her newborn, she is reminding her fans that while the "dancin' on tables" days are currently on pause, the journey of motherhood is its own kind of "wild ride."