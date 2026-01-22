Julia Roberts' famous brother Eric makes rare red carpet appearance

His last red carpet appearance was in November 2025 when he attended the Eternity red carpet alongside his wife Eliza Roberts.

The siblings were born to parents Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts. Problems between the duo began early on in their careers. In 2018 Eric transparently acknowledged that his use of hard drugs got in the way of his career and family ties.

He revealed to Vanity Fair: "I wouldn't characterize it as a falling-out [with Julia]. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me, and we had times of great closeness. We all felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect yourself from is yourself."