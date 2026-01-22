Julia Roberts' famous brother Eric makes rare red carpet appearance

Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts made a rare appearance at the Clika red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on January 20.
Eric kept it casual with a navy blue t-shirt, black blazer, gray jeans, black sneakers, and black glasses. He completed the look with his signature hairstyle with a swooping side part.
His last red carpet appearance was in November 2025 when he attended the Eternity red carpet alongside his wife Eliza Roberts.
The siblings were born to parents Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts. Problems between the duo began early on in their careers. In 2018 Eric transparently acknowledged that his use of hard drugs got in the way of his career and family ties.
He revealed to Vanity Fair: "I wouldn't characterize it as a falling-out [with Julia]. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me, and we had times of great closeness. We all felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect yourself from is yourself."
Eric took accountability and shared: "I was exhausting to be around. Complain-y, blamey, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia."
In 2004, Julia gave birth to her twins and Eric went to the hospital with Eliza in order "to drop off gifts, instead [he] was ushered into their room and was immediately awash in brotherly and uncle-ly love."
Moving forward, the duo got together for Thanksgivings, however, they then became "e-mail buddies."
Previously, he also credited himself for helping put Julia on the map. Eric shared: "If it wasn't for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I'm very proud of that. When Julia first came to New York, I went into William Morris and I said, 'Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?' That was before Mystic Pizza launched Julia's long, spectacular career as America's sweetheart."
The two still share some sibling rivalry as Eric added: "And I am so proud that everybody knows I was first, because I was first by a long shot. I was first to get Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, so I'm proud of that."
In July 2024, when asked about Julia, Eric tried to plead the fifth.
He revealed on the Still Here Hollywood podcast: "You'll have to ask her. I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She [doesn't] want to talk about it…My daughter told me not to talk about her, but I stumbled and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do."
In September 2024, he apologized to Julia in his book Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far for claiming that he made Julia's career what it was.