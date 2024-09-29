Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares stylish new photo showcasing hair growth after cancer battle

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is ready to leave her battle with cancer in the past, and look onwards.

Next month marks one year since the Good Morning America anchor's daughter was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

After several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, the college sophomore was officially declared cancer-free earlier in the summer, and is getting back to the routine she had just started as a University of Southern California student last year.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella rings the bell following end of chemo treatment

Isabella took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a photo to her Stories, in which she looked stylish as ever wearing a bright red cardigan paired with light blue jeans, a brown leather belt, a green satchel bag adorned with metal pins, and she simultaneously showcased how her hair is growing into a chic buzz cut.

She also used the post to give a shout out to the brand behind her cool bag, Campomaggi, leather goods made in Italy.

Isabella documented much of her journey battling cancer with a YouTube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

© Instagram Isabella is back at USC for her sophomore year

In one of her last videos, in June, she detailed her last ever round of chemotherapy, which had been initially delayed from April.

"[This is] the last time hopefully ever. Jealous of people who don't have to do this but at least it's almost over, and praying for those who have to go through it," she shared at the time in one of the vlogs' clips.

With her sister, dad and grandmother

In subsequent clips, her mom Jean Muggli is seen painting her toenails as she lay in the hospital bed, and in another endearing moment, Isabella is seen talking to another patient at the hospital, a young boy, who had just undergone a bone marrow transplant, and they bonded over the fact that they both had red hair.

© Instagram She finished treatment in July

In her last clip, she excitedly shared: "Last bag of chemo today, and then I have a little funfetti parade, and I'll ring the bell," before the video came to an end.

© Instagram On her high school graduation with her sister, dad and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

Isabella first announced her cancer diagnosis in a joint GMA interview with her father and his longtime co-host Robin Roberts. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor — larger than a golf ball — in the back of her head. Michael also noted during the emotional conversation: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."