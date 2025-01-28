John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu unveils dazzling makeover in latest photo you can't miss

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta isn't afraid of a little — or big — makeover in the name of fashion.

The Grease actor's daughter, 24, is an aspiring musician, with a few singles out, and she is also a budding model, with several editorials under her belt already.

She is the eldest and only daughter of John with his ex-wife Kelly Preston, who he married in 1991, and who passed away aged 57 in 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. The couple also shared sons Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure, and Benjamin, who recently turned 14.

This week, Ella took to Instagram and reposted to her Stories a post from photographer Andrew Yee, highlighting her new photoshoot for Hunger Magazine.

In the stunning photo, Ella dazzled in Chanel, wearing a ribbed blue shirt with subtle camelias — the brand's signature flower — embroidered on it.

It was paired with a coordinating, metallic blue Chanel bucket bag filled with flowers, and Ella, with a huge grin on her face, also wore an oversized pearl necklace and had her jet-black hair styled into a low chignon.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The most beautiful blend of her gorgeous parents," as others followed suit with: "Stunning," and: "Awesome photography of one of the most elegant and beautiful young women," as well as: "Wonderful."

© Getty Ella is both a budding singer and model

Ella, whose music includes songs like "Dizzy" and "No thank you," both released in 2022, has been venturing into the fashion world in recent years, be it through modeling or attending fashion week.

© Getty The 24-year-old at Milan Fashion Week last year

Last spring, she made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

© Instagram With her dad and younger brother

For the Elisabetta Franchi presentation, she looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, and she let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, simply accessorizing with dainty gold earrings, and had her hair styled into a sleek bun.

© Gisela Schober John, Ella and Kelly in 2018

She wore a similar, menswear inspired look for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi, also opting for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.

Ella's family, her dad John and younger brother Benjamin, are based in Clearwater, Florida.