Elle and Dakota Fanning join forces at Golden Globes red carpet — and couldn't look more different

One of Hollywood's biggest nights is here, the Golden Globes, and the Fanning sisters have already stolen the spotlight.

It's a special night for Elle and Dakota, both of whom are celebrating nominations for themselves or their projects, the former for A Complete Unknown, and her older sister for Ripley.

The film and television awards, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

Despite their twin-like looks, for their special night out, Elle and Dakota couldn't have looked more different, but equally stunning.

Elle went for a glamorous red look, wearing a strapless chiffon gown with a wrapped bodice, draped pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit, plus a matching red lip to boot and a soft blowout.

Her little sister opted for Balmain, a beige princess gown with a sequin leather bust, which she paired with Cartier jewels.

© Getty

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet, Elle, who is dating Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, mentioned that the sisters' date for the night was none other than their grandmother, and how excited she is for her sister.

"We got together all in the same room," she shared, and gushed: "I hope she wins!"

© Getty

Dakota is in contention for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television along with Allison Janney, Hannah Einbinder, Jessica Gunning, Kali Reis, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

© Getty

And while Elle isn't nominated herself, A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

© Getty

In addition to Dakota, this year, the star-studded list of nominees also includes Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while some of the presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.