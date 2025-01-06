Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elle and Dakota Fanning join forces at Golden Globes red carpet — and couldn't look more different
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Dakota is nominated for Ripley, while Elle's A Complete Unknown is nominated for Best Picture

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
One of Hollywood's biggest nights is here, the Golden Globes, and the Fanning sisters have already stolen the spotlight.

It's a special night for Elle and Dakota, both of whom are celebrating nominations for themselves or their projects, the former for A Complete Unknown, and her older sister for Ripley.  

The film and television awards, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

THROWBACK: 2024 Golden Globes Highlights

Despite their twin-like looks, for their special night out, Elle and Dakota couldn't have looked more different, but equally stunning.

Elle went for a glamorous red look, wearing a strapless chiffon gown with a wrapped bodice, draped pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit, plus a matching red lip to boot and a soft blowout.

Her little sister opted for Balmain, a beige princess gown with a sequin leather bust, which she paired with Cartier jewels.

Dakota Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet, Elle, who is dating Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, mentioned that the sisters' date for the night was none other than their grandmother, and how excited she is for her sister.

"We got together all in the same room," she shared, and gushed: "I hope she wins!"

Elle Fanning arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025© Getty

Dakota is in contention for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television along with Allison Janney, Hannah Einbinder, Jessica Gunning, Kali Reis, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Elle Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

And while Elle isn't nominated herself, A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Dakota Fanning during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

In addition to Dakota, this year, the star-studded list of nominees also includes Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while some of the presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

