John Travolta's daughter Ella stuns in striking outfit as she steps out in Madrid on solo outing

Ella Travolta is becoming well acquainted with the fashion jet set.

Though the 24-year-old has in recent years explored a career in music, she has also been venturing into the fashion world, modeling, and most recently stepped out for Madrid Fashion Week.

The aspiring singer is John Travolta's eldest daughter, who he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. The couple also shared son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure, and son Benjamin, 14.

Over the weekend, Ella was spotted in Madrid in time for fashion week, attending the Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show.

For the special day out, she wore a baby blue, polka dot button-down shirt, paired with a navy bomber jacket and matching trousers.

She accessorized the look with a magenta leather bag, coordinating pumps, and a chain necklace, and had her jet-black hair slicked back.

It was almost a year ago that Ella, whose music includes songs like "Dizzy" and "No thank you," both released in 2022, first started attending international fashion weeks on her own.

She also recently appeared on Hunger Magazine, clad in all Chanel for a whimsical photoshoot shot by photographer Andrew Yee.

Last spring, she made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

For the Elisabetta Franchi presentation, she looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, and she let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, simply accessorizing with dainty gold earrings, and had her hair styled into a sleek bun.

She wore a similar, menswear inspired look for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi, also opting for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.

Ella's family, her dad John and younger brother Benjamin, are based in Clearwater, Florida.