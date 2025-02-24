Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta's daughter Ella stuns in striking outfit as she steps out in Madrid on solo outing
Subscribe
John Travolta's daughter Ella stuns in striking outfit as she steps out in Madrid on solo outing
Ella Travolta attends Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid at Ifema on February 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain© Getty Images

John Travolta's daughter Ella stuns in striking outfit as she steps out in Madrid on solo outing

The Grease actor's eldest daughter with the late Kelly Preston stepped out for Madrid Fashion Week

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ella Travolta is becoming well acquainted with the fashion jet set.

Though the 24-year-old has in recent years explored a career in music, she has also been venturing into the fashion world, modeling, and most recently stepped out for Madrid Fashion Week.

The aspiring singer is John Travolta's eldest daughter, who he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. The couple also shared son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure, and son Benjamin, 14.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: John Travolta's luxe Olympics vacation with daughter Ella

Over the weekend, Ella was spotted in Madrid in time for fashion week, attending the Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show.

For the special day out, she wore a baby blue, polka dot button-down shirt, paired with a navy bomber jacket and matching trousers.

She accessorized the look with a magenta leather bag, coordinating pumps, and a chain necklace, and had her jet-black hair slicked back.

Ella Travolta attends Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid at Ifema on February 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain© Getty Images
Ella stepped out in Madrid

It was almost a year ago that Ella, whose music includes songs like "Dizzy" and "No thank you," both released in 2022, first started attending international fashion weeks on her own.

She also recently appeared on Hunger Magazine, clad in all Chanel for a whimsical photoshoot shot by photographer Andrew Yee.

Ella Travolta attends Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid at Ifema on February 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain© Getty Images
Her make-up was just as stunning as her outfit

Last spring, she made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben© Instagram
With her dad and younger brother

For the Elisabetta Franchi presentation, she looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, and she let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, simply accessorizing with dainty gold earrings, and had her hair styled into a sleek bun.

Ella Bleu Travolta attends the Twinset Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Frigoriferi Milanesi on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy© Getty
Ella attending Milan Fashion Week last year

She wore a similar, menswear inspired look for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi, also opting for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.

Ella's family, her dad John and younger brother Benjamin, are based in Clearwater, Florida.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More