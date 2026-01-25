Dynasty star Joan Collins, 92, looks youthful in sequined biker jacket on red carpet with husband 31 years her junior

Dynasty star Joan Collins looked ageless during her recent red carpet with her husband who is 31 years her junior.

The 92-year-old actress attended the A Murder Between Friends premiere on January 21 in Los Angeles, alongside her partner of 23 years, Percy Gibson.

© Getty Images Joan looked youthful during her recent red carpet

She appeared youthful as she donned an all-black look which featured a sequined biker jacket, t-shirt, straight pants and pointed suede shoes. Joan completed the sleek outfit with voluminous curls, a red lip and a smokey eye.

Percy matched her outfit by rocking an all-black tuxedo, with a white button-up shirt and handkerchief. The pair was seen holding hands and warmly embracing as they posed for the cameras.

Percy, who is Joan's fifth husband, is a producer who is most known for producing the hit show Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

© Getty Images She attended the premiere with her partner of 23 years

The couple has been married since 2002 and their wedding took place at London's Claridge.

Joan shared with Saga Magazine what set Percy apart, and she expressed: "He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."

She also shared insight into their bond and said: "Percy and I became really good friends first. So, we had this connection. We really knew each other. And separate ­bathrooms is key! Although we are very lucky. I know that's not something everyone can have," per The Mirror.

© Getty Images Percy is her fifth husband

Joan was previously married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Her first marriage to Maxwell took place in 1952 and the couple were together until 1956.

In 1963, she got married to Anthony and they had two children, however, they eventually divorced in 1971. After that marriage, she tied the knot with Ron Kass in 1972, and the duo welcomed a daughter before they called it quits in 1983.

© Getty Images She has openly gushed about him during interviews

In 1985, she married Peter, however, they ended their relationship two years later. Joan proudly revealed that her marriage to Percy has been the highlight of her love life.

She shared: "I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage. Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it. I don't even think about it," per BBC.