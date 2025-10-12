Joan Collins, 92, dazzles in shorts following incredible mother-of-the-groom moment

Dame Joan Collins is no stranger to a fabulous outfit, and on Sunday, she proved that shorts can be rocked no matter your age as she took to Instagram to mark a special occasion. Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram to mark her author daughter, Tara Newley's 62nd birthday, the Dynasty actress, 92, was seen in a photo from a sun-soaked trip where she wore white linen shorts – and looked amazing.

Alongside her shorts, Joan chose a black and white kaftan top featuring a squiggly line print, as well as capped-toe pumps, statement earrings, and a wide-brimmed sunhat. The fashionista also wore a long pendant necklace and tied her raven locks back into a low ponytail. "Wishing my beautiful, talented warm-hearted daughter @t.c.arkle a very #happybirthday today," the actress penned.

© Instagram Joan shared a photo from her and Tara's holiday in the summer

"Joan Collins looks absolutely incredible wearing a pair of shorts in her 90s, and there really is no reason why you shouldn't do that as you get older," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, said previously. "The key here is that Joan looks like she's looked after her legs, so she clearly applies lots of body moisturiser before she exposes her skin…Joan is a fine example of how to wear shorts as you get older; you just have to be confident and go for it. Make sure you put that body moisturiser on so that your skin feels silky smooth and that you exuberate confidence."

Dame Joan's mother-of-the-groom moment

It has been a special few weeks for Joan, as not only as her daughter turn 62, but her artist son Alexander, or Sacha as he is known, got married in Salzburg. The star of The Royals made an incredible entrance on the arm of her son in a beautiful, caped midi dress in a soft pastel blue hue.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Joan Collins' Five famous husbands

© Instagram Joan looked so glamorous in her powder blue look

The Hollywood star also wore suede taupe pumps and a large hat to shield her face from the Austrian sun. "It was a magical three days," Joan commented on Instagram as her new daughter-in-law, Sheela Raman, posted a video from the occasion. Shortly before, Joan was seen publicly as she stepped out with her husband, Percy Gibson, in London.

© Getty Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins attend Manolo Blahnik's Marie Antoinette Soiree at Burlington Arcade

The Land of the Pharaohs star looked classically elegant in all black. She opted for a sequinned midi dress with sheer black tights, kitten heels, and a polka dot handbag as the pair attended Manolo Blahnik's Marie Antoinette Soiree at Burlington Arcade.