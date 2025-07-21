Joan Collins 'exuberates confidence' in mini-shorts at 92

Dame Joan Collins rocked some of the 1980s TV's most extravagant costumes as Alexis Colby in Dynasty, but her personal wardrobe from a recent trip away was a little more tame.

The actress, 92, did, however, prove that you can wear mini shorts in your 90s as she featured in a new photograph with her daughter, Tara Newley, in the south of France.

"Don’t tell me what to eat, I’m on #holiday," Dame Joan wrote as she posed with an ice cream in hand with 61-year-old Tara.

The star's shorts featured a khaki and tan playful print and were paired with a white vest top with silver hardware detailing under a cream waistcoat with black buttons.

© Instagram Joan rocked mini shorts while holidaying in France

For accessories, the Golden Globe Award winner opted for white slip-on trainers, a visor to protect her face from the sun, and a pair of dark shades.

Here, the Hollywood icon proved you can wear shorts at any age. HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us: "Joan Collins looks absolutely incredible wearing a pair of shorts in her 90s, and there really is no reason why you shouldn't do that as you get older.

© WireImage Joan proved you can wear shorts at any age

"The key here is that Joan looks like she's looked after her legs, so she clearly applies lots of body moisturiser before she exposes her skin. Also, you can see here that she has layered up with other items in her wardrobe. She's got a slightly longer waistcoat, and she's also got a bandeau top which is teamed with the shorts.

"Layering just makes you look more put together and it doesn't have as much exposed flesh on show, which may make you feel a little bit self-conscious," she adds.

© Instagram The Dynasty actress always pushes fashion boundaries

"Joan is a fine example of how to wear shorts as you get older; you just have to be confident and go for it. Make sure you put that body moisturiser on so that your skin feels silky smooth and that you exuberate confidence."



Joan Collins at 90: the wardrobe highlights

Since turning 90 in 2023, Joan has worn some of her most standout pieces to date. In June 2023, she attended the V&A Summer Party and DIVA exhibition preview in London.

© Getty Dame Joan Collins attended the V&A Summer Party and DIVA exhibition preview

Here, she rocked an oyster-hued gown covered in sparkles, featuring a flattering wrap design and a split skirt. Ever the maximalist, the star of The Royals layered over the top a sequinned cape and tied the look together with glittery stilettos.

© Getty Joan Collins arrives at the V&A 2023 Summer Party

She can also be relied upon to up the ante with her beauty look. The mother-of-three added a glossy raspberry-hued lip and a dark smokey eye. Her hair also boasted tonnes of volume at the root and was styled in bouncy curls.

© Variety via Getty Joan Collins rocked a caped design dress

Meanwhile, in 2024, Joan made a shining appearance at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

© Getty Joan attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards with her husband Percy Gibson

She opted for a floor-length Jenny Packham gown, which featured a sequin-adorned caped top. The garment was dressed up with icy blue satin gloves and bejewelled heels.