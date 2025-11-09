Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dame Joan Collins, 92, is a doting godmother – in most incredible caped dress
The Dynasty actress is a godmother of celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock's son Felix – and she featured in never-before-seen photos from his christening

Dame Joan Collins looking to right in white coat© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Dame Joan Collins is no stranger to a glamorous event, but on 9 November, she featured in never-before-seen photos that saw her away from the red carpet at a significant personal event. The Dynasty actress, 92, was seen in a slew of sweet photos posted by celebrity nutritionist and close friend of Princess Beatrice, Gabriela Peacock, as she looked back on her son Felix's christening on 27 September 2025. Dame Joan was chosen as Felix's godmother, and she made an appearance on the day in a gorgeous blush pink look.

The star of The Royals chose a beautiful blouse and matching skirt ensemble, teamed with a caped jacket in the same fabric to create a seamless look. She was accessorised to perfection with stacked bracelets, and she rocked a voluminous blow-dry as she looked lovingly at her godson, who was born in January 2025. Gabriela shares baby Felix with her husband David, and they are also parents to Maia, 13, and seven-year-old twins Iris and Caspar. 

A special honour

In October 2025, Joan opened up exclusively to HELLO!, sharing her thoughts on being made a godmother to Felix, whose mother she has known for many years as the ladies own neighbouring homes in St Tropez. "When Gabriela and David asked me to be godmother to their son, I was delighted," she revealed. 

Gabriela Peacock, David Peacock and Dame Joan Collins pose together at event© Getty
Joan Collins is a godmother to Gabriela and David Peacock's son Felix

"Even though I already had 14 other godchildren, this tiny little baby was so adorable, full of light and laughter, even at a few months old, that I couldn't resist. He was perfectly behaved at his christening and never even as much as yelped as he was passed from mummy to nanny and granny to godparents."

Joan Collins in pink

Having followed Joan's fashion choices as a Lifestyle Writer for two years at HELLO!, I know that this isn't the first time the actress has donned a pink outfit on a special occasion. Keep scrolling to see my top picks…

Off-the-shoulder

Dame Joan Collins posed at party in light pink dress© Getty
Dame Joan Collins attended HELLO!'s 30th anniversary party in 2018

On 9 May 2018, Joan attended HELLO!'s 30th anniversary party at Dover Street Market. She looked spectacular in an off-the-shoulder salmon pink cocktail dress with fluted sleeves styled with bejewelled heels and a sparkly clutch bag.

Major throwback

Joan Collins posed in soft pink suit© Getty
Joan Collins made an appearance on opening night of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway

Over two decades ago, on 2 November 2003, the star was pictured in New York City for the opening night of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway. She looked so sophisticated in a candyfloss pink suit and blouse paired with diamanté-adorned heels and bag.

Stepping out in Los Angeles

Joan Collins in pink coat and Percy Gibson on street at night© Getty
Joan Collins and Percy Gibson stepped out in Los Angeles

On 15 November 2019, Joan stepped out with her husband of 23 years, Percy Gibson, for an evening in Los Angeles. She looked endlessly elegant in a floral midi dress paired with a longline candy pink coat, which proved the feminine hue doesn't have to be reserved for spring/summer.

Fabulous in florals

Joan Collins at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in black floral dress and pink blazer© Getty
Joan Collins attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019

Talking of spring/summer, on 20 May 2019, Joan attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in style. She looked every bit the classic movie star as she cut a stylish figure in a pink and black floaty floral dress elevated by a fitted pink blazer and white gloves.

