Dame Joan Collins, 92, is a doting godmother – in most incredible caped dress

Dame Joan Collins is no stranger to a glamorous event, but on 9 November, she featured in never-before-seen photos that saw her away from the red carpet at a significant personal event. The Dynasty actress, 92, was seen in a slew of sweet photos posted by celebrity nutritionist and close friend of Princess Beatrice, Gabriela Peacock, as she looked back on her son Felix's christening on 27 September 2025. Dame Joan was chosen as Felix's godmother, and she made an appearance on the day in a gorgeous blush pink look.

The star of The Royals chose a beautiful blouse and matching skirt ensemble, teamed with a caped jacket in the same fabric to create a seamless look. She was accessorised to perfection with stacked bracelets, and she rocked a voluminous blow-dry as she looked lovingly at her godson, who was born in January 2025. Gabriela shares baby Felix with her husband David, and they are also parents to Maia, 13, and seven-year-old twins Iris and Caspar.

A special honour

In October 2025, Joan opened up exclusively to HELLO!, sharing her thoughts on being made a godmother to Felix, whose mother she has known for many years as the ladies own neighbouring homes in St Tropez. "When Gabriela and David asked me to be godmother to their son, I was delighted," she revealed.

© Getty Joan Collins is a godmother to Gabriela and David Peacock's son Felix

"Even though I already had 14 other godchildren, this tiny little baby was so adorable, full of light and laughter, even at a few months old, that I couldn't resist. He was perfectly behaved at his christening and never even as much as yelped as he was passed from mummy to nanny and granny to godparents."

Joan Collins in pink

Having followed Joan's fashion choices as a Lifestyle Writer for two years at HELLO!, I know that this isn't the first time the actress has donned a pink outfit on a special occasion. Keep scrolling to see my top picks…

Off-the-shoulder © Getty Dame Joan Collins attended HELLO!'s 30th anniversary party in 2018 On 9 May 2018, Joan attended HELLO!'s 30th anniversary party at Dover Street Market. She looked spectacular in an off-the-shoulder salmon pink cocktail dress with fluted sleeves styled with bejewelled heels and a sparkly clutch bag.

Major throwback © Getty Joan Collins made an appearance on opening night of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway Over two decades ago, on 2 November 2003, the star was pictured in New York City for the opening night of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway. She looked so sophisticated in a candyfloss pink suit and blouse paired with diamanté-adorned heels and bag.

Stepping out in Los Angeles © Getty Joan Collins and Percy Gibson stepped out in Los Angeles On 15 November 2019, Joan stepped out with her husband of 23 years, Percy Gibson, for an evening in Los Angeles. She looked endlessly elegant in a floral midi dress paired with a longline candy pink coat, which proved the feminine hue doesn't have to be reserved for spring/summer.