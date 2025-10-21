Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens in diamond-clad mini skirt moment
Subscribe
Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens in diamond-clad mini skirt moment

Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens in diamond-clad mini skirt moment

The renowned Olympic gymnast shared photos from her husband's latest game with the Chicago Bears against the New Orleans Saints

Simone Biles attends the Kate Spade New York 3rd Annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health at Times Center on September 05, 2024 in New York City.© Taylor Hill
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Simone Biles is supporting her husband Jonathan Owens — in style. The renowned gymnast's husband, a safety for the Chicago Bears, is in the thick of football season, and the gold medalist was in attendance at the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints, held at Soldier Field in Chicago, which the Bears won. And as the Olympian shared photos of the latest game, she proved that not only does she "know ball," but knows how to dress the part too.

On Monday, October 20, Simone took to Instagram and shared a round of photos highlighting her outfit for Sunday's game, starting off with a snap of her sitting in the car. For the game, she wore a figure-hugging, white v-neck long-sleeve, paired with a mini skirt made of what appears to be a football jersey, naturally featuring Jonathan's last name and number, 36.

View post on Instagram
 

More photos followed of Simone enjoying the game from a suite, featuring more details from her outfit, which included white, heeled knee-high boots, a white bag also with "Owens" and "36" on it, and a slew of diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings, as well as an Audemars Piguet watch.

"Trust me, I know ball," Simone wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Jonathan himself replied back: "And that's facts," with a fire and kissing emojis. Others followed suit with: "Mrs. Biles Owens you are everything you think you are," and: "She looks so happy these days," as well as: "You eat every time with these looks," plus another also wrote: "You and Jonathan are too cute."

Though now that football season is in full swing for Jonathan, and Simone is presumably for the most part living in Chicago with him, the couple is still looking forward to putting down roots in Houston. 

Photo shared by Simone Biles on Instagram visiting Jonathan Owens at football training in which he is kneeling down to her height© Instagram
Simone and Jonathan are based between Houston and Chicago

Speaking with People earlier this year about the home building process, and whether her husband had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

Photo shared by Simone Biles on Instagram October 2025 of her in Las Vegas© Instagram
The gymnast also recently shared photos from a trip to Las Vegas

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she continued, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer. "We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty
The couple at the Met Gala in May 2025

Simone and Jonathan first met through the dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More