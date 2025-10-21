Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens in diamond-clad mini skirt moment

Simone Biles is supporting her husband Jonathan Owens — in style. The renowned gymnast's husband, a safety for the Chicago Bears, is in the thick of football season, and the gold medalist was in attendance at the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints, held at Soldier Field in Chicago, which the Bears won. And as the Olympian shared photos of the latest game, she proved that not only does she "know ball," but knows how to dress the part too.

On Monday, October 20, Simone took to Instagram and shared a round of photos highlighting her outfit for Sunday's game, starting off with a snap of her sitting in the car. For the game, she wore a figure-hugging, white v-neck long-sleeve, paired with a mini skirt made of what appears to be a football jersey, naturally featuring Jonathan's last name and number, 36.

More photos followed of Simone enjoying the game from a suite, featuring more details from her outfit, which included white, heeled knee-high boots, a white bag also with "Owens" and "36" on it, and a slew of diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings, as well as an Audemars Piguet watch.

"Trust me, I know ball," Simone wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Jonathan himself replied back: "And that's facts," with a fire and kissing emojis. Others followed suit with: "Mrs. Biles Owens you are everything you think you are," and: "She looks so happy these days," as well as: "You eat every time with these looks," plus another also wrote: "You and Jonathan are too cute."

Though now that football season is in full swing for Jonathan, and Simone is presumably for the most part living in Chicago with him, the couple is still looking forward to putting down roots in Houston.

© Instagram Simone and Jonathan are based between Houston and Chicago

Speaking with People earlier this year about the home building process, and whether her husband had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

© Instagram The gymnast also recently shared photos from a trip to Las Vegas

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she continued, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer. "We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."

© Getty The couple at the Met Gala in May 2025

Simone and Jonathan first met through the dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.