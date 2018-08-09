Christine Lampard just wore a stunning printed dress from Duchess Kate's favourite high street store The Duchess of Cambridge and the ITV star clearly love the same label…

Christine Lampard switched up her daily look on Thursday morning as she presented the Lorraine show. The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, has shunned maternity styles and has chosen instead to opt for dresses from her favourite high street stores. Her latest number certainly didn't disappoint – the wife of Frank Lampard ventured into the world of bold statement prints with her 'Kelsie' dress which is by Hobbs – a brand adored by the Duchess of Cambridge. The red dress comes in a vibrant houndstooth design featuring red, black, white and cream tones. It has a cute collar and on-trend midi length and is currently available online in all sizes for £139, but be warned, it's selling out fast – catch it while you can.

Christine dressed her baby bump in a Hobbs dress

Duchess Kate loves Hobbs; she last wore the brand in April in one of her last public engagements before her maternity leave.

£139, Hobbs

Smiling at the waiting crowd at London's Olympic park the royal wowed onlookers in a printed top by the brand, which turned out to be a sale bargain.

On Wednesday morning's show Christine worked a classic look – in a black and white polka dot dress from Wallis. The simple shift dress boasted a cowl neckline and flowing shape – perfect for dressing a baby bump!

The Irish star shared a picture on her Instagram account – where she smiled for the camera, posing in the fancy frock. Fans took to the comment section to praise her style, with one writing: "Beautiful! It looks like pregnancy is agreeing with you #luckylady"

The former One Show host is due to give birth later this year and revealed to the Daily Star that she has given Frank a warning when it comes to the tot’s name! "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank," she laughed.