Molly-Mae wows in curve-flattering swimsuit - and it's just dropped back in stock

Molly-Mae Hague is never in one place for long, and the social media star jetted off to the Maldives in January with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and their three-year-old daughter Bambi.

Naturally she showed off a series of amazing outfits, and while she stayed at one of the islands' most enviable resorts, it was her chic swimsuit I screenshot for my iPhone's rapidly expanding 'I need this' folder.

AT A GLANCE Molly-Mae wore Away That Day's Cannes swimsuit

The £225 style is so luxe and sustainably made. It quickly sold out last summer but it's now back in stock

For a cheaper lookalike, Monsoon has a very similar style for £49

I instantly recognised the Away That Day Cannes swimsuit as I've had my eye on it since it went viral last summer. The stunning piece is simple but stylish and so flattering - ideal for those days when you want to cover up a little more and look put together.

I think a one-piece these days is arguably more chic than a bikini and this one hugs your curves in all the right places. It can also be worn as a bodysuit and looks so good styled with a black maxi skirt.

© @mollymae Molly shared a series of photos in the Maldives with Tommy and Bambi

The luxe swimsuit has also been spotted on Amanda Holden (who has the swimsuit collection of dreams). Despite selling out several times, it's now dropped back in stock online in all sizes, from an XS-XXXL (that's the equivalent of a UK 6-UK 18).

© @amandaholden Amanda Holden wears Away That Day in Mallorca

Away That Day Cannes One Piece £225 at Away That Day

Inspired by classic '90s silhouettes, Away That Day's figure-flattering swimsuit is made from an ultra-soft material with biodegradable elastane so it's luxurious and eco-conscious. It's cut with a balconette shape, medium back coverage, fully adjustable straps and a lengthening high-cut leg.

The slightly oversized shoulder straps mean it's suitable for a larger bust, while the brand’s signature U-wire centre front also enhances and offers support for a sculpted finish. It's available in several different prints and shades, but it's the two-tone black and white colourway that's the most popular.

If £225 is out of your budget, Monsoon dropped a lookalike for £49, and it has so many five-star reviews.

Monsoon Sabrina Two Tone Swimsuit £49 at Monsoon

"Gorgeous one piece. Flattering and comfortable. A classic look," writes one customer.

While another said: "Absolutely perfect fitting swimsuit, flattering and great quality, surprisingly soft material. Note the leg goes up slightly high on this."

And another wrote: "Gorgeous swimsuit and perfect fit. Looks lovely on and very flattering."