Christine Lampard's £29 leather skirt is the easiest desk to dinner piece

Christine Lampard has once again delivered a fashion moment we can't stop thinking about. The TV presenter, who's been on our screens this week presenting This Morning with Dermot O'Leary, has been showcasing some of the chicest winter fashion this week including a sleek leather skirt from the high street.

Stepping out in a sleek leather skirt, Christine, 46, looked equal parts sophisticated and cool as she proved the timeless piece is just as wearable for day as it is for the evening.

AT A GLANCE Christine Lampard stepped in to present This Morning with Demot O'Leary.

The 46-year-old wore a River Island Leather Skirt, £29

A leather skirt is a winter fashion staple, and Christine's is reduced by 57%.

A leather skirt has become a winter staple, and Christine's effortless - and easy to recreate - take on the trend has sparked some major styling inspiration.

Christine's skirt is even on sale, discounted to £29 from River Island. Her black midi skirt is an on-trend upgrade of what's normally a sleek, pencil skirt; Christine's skirt is an A-line shape, leaning into a more feminine and flirty silhouette with its flared skirt and flowing hem.

© ITV Christine wore the River Island leather skirt on This Morning

And hers features a little seasonal uptake too, with silver studs dotted all over the skirt. If sequins are too flash for you, Christine's skirt proves you can wear a touch of the metallic without being too sparkly.

Christine's skirt is made even cooler with its side pockets - who doesn't love a skirt with pockets? It's made from faux leather, which is reflected in the price, but looks just like the real thing. Even better, and unlike real leather, this can be machine washed. The high street brand recommends it is machine washed at max 30°C on a gentle cycle.

EXACT MATCH: River Island Black Faux Leather Studded A line Midi Skirt © River Island £29 (SAVE 57%) AT RIVER ISLAND

Originally priced at £69, Christine's skirt has been heavily discounted thanks to the Christmas sales.

Stock Alert: Despite being reduced by 57%, this skirt is in stock in every single size from 6 - 22 with just size 18 out of stock at the time of publishing.

How to style a leather skirt

Christine's skirt is ideal for daytime, evening and even casual events too. Here's how to style it.

Styling ideas:

Casual : Throw on a T-shirt or long sleeved top and pair with a denim jacket, barn jacket or quilted puffa to keep things cool and casual.

: Throw on a T-shirt or long sleeved top and pair with a denim jacket, barn jacket or quilted puffa to keep things cool and casual. Smart: Christine's your inspiration here, and you should follow her lead for a more smart occasion by wearing a sleek, fine-knitted jumper or cardigan, and heels.

Christine's your inspiration here, and you should follow her lead for a more smart occasion by wearing a sleek, fine-knitted jumper or cardigan, and heels. For the office: A leather skirt is easily smartened up for the office. Just add tailoring, like a crisp white shirt or a structured blazer for a polished look.

Christine's This Morning outfits

Christine kicked off her presenting duties earlier in the week in another winter fashion staple - a knitted dress - but with a festive twist. Christine wore the stunning Never Fully Dressed Ribbed Knit Suki Dress, a maxi-length knit dress that's grey in colour but has the most subtle flecks of metallic thread running through it.

EXACT MATCH: Never Fully Dress Suki Ribbed Knit Dress © John Lewis £129 AT JOHN LEWIS

The dress, available from John Lewis, is perfect for Twixmas, when you want to wear something comfy but elevated. It also serves as a great Christmas Day outfit or NYE party attire - just add heels and a pair of diamante earrings and you'll be comfy and party-ready at once.