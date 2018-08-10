Melanie Sykes gives us bikini envy as she shows off her amazing figure on holiday The former model looks incredible in holiday snaps

We'll have whatever Melanie Sykes is having - just look at how amazing she looks right now! To say we're jealous of her incredible figure would be an understatement, but now we're jealous of her gorgeous bikini - and guess what, it's not too expensive. The 48-year-old TV presenter gave us a glimpse into her summer holiday in Mallorca and we are obsessed with her beach wardrobe. On Wednesday, the former model shared a picture of her enjoying the sunshine, wearing the most stunning bandeau bikini. The set, which was emblazoned with an eye-catching floral blue and yellow print, is from lingerie and swimwear specialists Figleaves and is a bargain - the top retails at £34 and the matching briefs cost £16. The best news for fans of the mother-of-two’s look is the set is available online now in all sizes. Melanie captioned the shot: "What a glorious day in Formentor at the beach." She also mentioned that it was her birthday and fans were quick to comment on how fantastic she looked. One follower wrote: "You look amazing! You are a true source of inspiration" Another Instagram fan agreed, commenting: "What a cool bikini!"

Magnificent Mel!

This isn't the first sun-soaked holiday the TV presenter has had this year. In April, the brunette beauty shared a picture of her practising her yoga moves in front of a pool at a tropical destination, dressed in a pink crop top and matching shorts, which showcased her rock-hard abs.

Mel's bikini is from Figleaves

It is clear that yoga is her favourite choice of exercise as Mel told her followers she often stretches for 20 minutes at a time.

Melanie, who is mother to sons Roman, 16, and Valentino, 13 – has often spoken about her love of fitness.

As well as yoga, the star loves running and Pilates classes. Speaking to Fit & Well magazine, she said: "There are so many women in that age group that don't wear vests because of the tops of their arms. I'd rather work out and wear what I want. It's been a huge confidence and mood booster. It's made the transition into my 40s a lot easier."

