Melanie Sykes gives us bikini envy as she shows off her amazing figure on holiday

The former model looks incredible in holiday snaps

Laura Sutcliffe
We'll have whatever Melanie Sykes  is having -  just look at how amazing she looks right now! To say we're jealous of her incredible figure would be an understatement, but now we're jealous of her gorgeous bikini - and guess what, it's not too expensive. The 48-year-old TV presenter gave us a glimpse into her summer holiday in Mallorca and we are obsessed with her beach wardrobe. On Wednesday, the former model shared a picture of her enjoying the sunshine, wearing the most stunning bandeau bikini. The set, which was emblazoned with an eye-catching floral blue and yellow print, is from lingerie and swimwear specialists Figleaves and is a bargain - the top retails at £34 and the matching briefs cost £16. The best news for fans of the mother-of-two’s look is the set is available online now in all sizes. Melanie captioned the shot: "What a glorious day in Formentor at the beach." She also mentioned that it was her birthday and fans were quick to comment on how fantastic she looked. One follower wrote: "You look amazing! You are a true source of inspiration" Another Instagram fan agreed, commenting: "What a cool bikini!"

This isn't the first sun-soaked holiday the TV presenter has had this year. In April, the brunette beauty shared a picture of her practising her yoga moves in front of a pool at a tropical destination, dressed in a pink crop top and matching shorts, which showcased her rock-hard abs.

It is clear that yoga is her favourite choice of exercise as Mel told her followers she often stretches for 20 minutes at a time.

Melanie, who is mother to sons Roman, 16, and Valentino, 13 – has often spoken about her love of fitness.

As well as yoga, the star loves running and Pilates classes. Speaking to Fit & Well magazine, she said: "There are so many women in that age group that don't wear vests because of the tops of their arms. I'd rather work out and wear what I want. It's been a huge confidence and mood booster. It's made the transition into my 40s a lot easier."

