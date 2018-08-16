Catherine Zeta-Jones just got herself a new handbag and we wish it was ours The most stylish arm candy ever?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is known for her love of fashion – particularly accessories – and we love seeing insights into her wardrobe. On Wednesday evening, the wife of Michael Douglas uploaded a picture to Instagram of her 'Road Trip Sidekick' - her Louis Vuitton handbag! The monochrome bag featured the iconic LV print, and a row of studs that gave it a fierce, contemporary edge. Although the bag is a vintage item and no longer available on the brand’s website, designer bag forums have listed its worth in the region of around £4000. Fans were quick to comment – with one follower writing: "Ohhh this bag!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a snap of her Louis Vuitton bag

This isn't the first time the Mask of Zorro actress has declared her love for the iconic French label. In January, she uploaded a series of winter-themed snaps on to her Instagram account – including one showing her wearing a pair of £970 designer boots by Louis Vuitton.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a pair of Louis Vuitton boots in January too

Known as the Wonderland Flat Ranger boots, the decadent design featured the iconic monogram canvas print, gold embossed LV buckles and bold toe caps. The mother-of-two teamed the glamorous footwear with a pair of thick socks and trousers as she enjoyed the snowy conditions.

Last month, the actress announced her foray into the fashion world – she shared an image with her 1.5 million followers which showed a book full of swatches and gold-trimmed fabric. "Back to the drawing boards #CasaZetaJones #StyledByZeta" she wrote.

The glamorous star has a lifestyle line with QVC US – which stocks everything from bedding to statement jewellery. Proving that she is very much involved with the designing aspect of the line, the 48-year-old shared a picture of her 'girl cave' – a large space in her home which holds a rail of fabulous clothes, swatches of different fabrics and a high-tech sewing machine.

