David Beckham debuts gigantic £22k Hermès bag - just like Mary Poppins

David Beckham lit up the streets of Paris on Monday as he and his family headed to the French capital to support Victoria, who received a special award - a National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government. David was joined by his three youngest children as he put on a united family front following Brooklyn's bombshell statement.

Ahead of the event, 50-year-old David was spotted checking into his hotel, carrying a gargantuan Hermès bag. In fact, as a fashion editor who has been writing about designer bags for over fifteen years, I would say this could be the biggest bag from the prestigious brand I've ever seen.

© GC Images David was seen carrying a huge Hermès bag in Paris

The lowdown on David's bag

"David looks to be carrying Hermès 'HAC 50' model, in 'Swift Gold' and 'Goéland' canvas. I would estimate that the current price of this bag is between £16k and £22k," Charlotte Staerck, Co-Founder and CEO of The Handbag Clinic, exclusively tells HELLO!.

© GC Images David's bag is hugely sought-after

Charlotte, whose industry-renowned expertise in handbag authentication has led her to work as a consultant to iconic auction houses, including Sotheby's, says David is not alone in his interest in designer bags. "Men's bags are now big business; we have seen a rising increase in Hermès for men," she explains.

Speaking about the demand for David's latest bag, Charlotte, who has been called by the National Crime Agency to provide expert witness testimonies in matters of authenticity of handbags, added: "This year, all of our Hac bags have been sold to men, increasing orders by 200 per cent."

Remarking on the sheer size of David's bag, it seems that supersizing leather goods is the way to go. "When it comes to Birkins, the bigger the better is fully coming into force," she muses.

David's Hermes bag obsession

This isn't the only large Hermès bag David owns. In 2025, the father-of-four carried another huge, oversized arm candy by the French brand, known as the 'Voyage'. The bag was designed in an off-grey, almost putty colour and had a seriously sizeable stance.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin David with his huge Hermès 'Voyage' bag

Hermès bags are notoriously hard to purchase, and this bag isn't available online, meaning David would have had to have the piece sourced by the Hermès team, which only adds to its exclusivity.

© GC Images David Beckham with his Hermès 'Hac a Dos' backpack

Later that year, while supporting Victoria at Paris Fashion Week once again, David was spied wearing a Guy Ritchie-style flat cap and a stunning Hermès backpack, known as the 'Hac a Dos.' This sleek style is a true elevation of the 'man bag' that lots of gentlemen love to carry. Many describe this bag as the Birkin's 'older brother'. It was originally designed in the 1800s to transport saddles and riding boots.