Catherine Zeta-Jones reminisces about her brush with royalty The Chicago actress adores the royal family

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family have been speaking about their love of the royal family a lot over the past few weeks, and on Monday, the Hollywood actress took to Instagram to reminisce about her royal past, albeit in the world of film. In 1995, Catherine had the lead role in Catherine the Great, based on the life of Empress Catherine II of Russia, and shared a throwback photo of her dressed in character. "I miss being royal," she captioned the image. Fans adored being reminded of her role in the royal biopic, and were quick to reminisce about it. One wrote: "You were great in that," while another said: "You were amazing in this!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Catherine the Great

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones inspires fans with a peek inside her beautiful home

Unsurprisingly, Catherine's two children who she shares with actor husband Michael Douglas also seem to enjoy getting dressed up in royal-inspired costumes. Last week, the family celebrated son Dylan's 18th birthday, and ahead of his big day, the teenager took part in a royal-inspired photoshoot with his sister Carys, 14. The pair posed in regal-inspired outfits, and Dylan even had a message for the British royals, which he shared on Instagram. "Just a young guy looking for princesses @theroyalfamily hook me up! Or take my sister, at least I would get to go to a royal wedding," he wrote in the caption.

Dylan and Carys dressed up as royals

Catherine recently opened up about just how proud she is of her two children during a joint interview with daughter Carys. Talking to Town & Country magazine, she said: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp." Carys agreed: "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like: 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys reveals she was bullied about her dad Michael's age

While both children are growing up fast, the Chicago star appears to love raising teenagers, and enjoys the time with her children just as much as when they were little. In an interview on Today, she said: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."