Christine Lampard's fabulously floral Debenhams dress is in the sale – and selling out FAST The pregnant presenter is looking blooming lovely in her latest outfit

Christine Lampard drew praise not only from her viewers on Wednesday morning, but her stylist, and Rochelle Humes. The 39-year-old presenter, who is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her daily show, wore a gorgeous navy floral dress that showed off her incredible pregnancy curves in all their glory. Skimming her delightful baby bump, her fancy frock was from much-loved British department store Debenhams – as part of the RJR. John Rocha collection. Originally on sale for £59.00, it has come down in price to £41.30 – but is selling out fast - grab a bargain while it's still in stock! Her look was put together by stylist-to-the-stars Angie Smith, who shared a picture on Instagram, writing: "Can we talk about how absolutely gorgeous Christine looks." Christine’s fellow ITV colleague Rochelle Humes agreed, writing: "Insane!"

Christine looked stunning on Wednesday's show

There is no doubt about it, pregnancy certain agrees with the Irish-born presenter. Not only has she been rocking an enviable wardrobe, but her skin has been glowing and her hair has been looking thick and healthy.

£41.30, Debenhams

On Wednesday’s show, the wife of Frank Lampard rocked a chic 'messy bun' which looked very similar to the Duchess of Sussex's favourite hairstyle. Her smoky eye makeup, tanned skin and nude lip-gloss was applied by Helen Hand – the only makeup artist she works with to preen her to perfection.

Like all the glamorous ITV presenters that have early starts, there are some makeup products that are permanent fixtures in their makeup bags to keep their skin looking radiant on-screen.

Speaking to The Express, the former One Show host relies on Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm to keep her skin looking in tip-top condition. However, when it comes to makeup, there is one brand Christine stays loyal to: "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara," she shared. "I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

