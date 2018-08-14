Pregnancy is really suiting Christine Lampard's style – and this high street dress proves it The wife of Frank Lampard’s latest dress is blooming lovely

Christine Lampard once again made us extremely enviable of her wardrobe, as she presented the Lorraine show on Tuesday morning. Filling in for the Scottish star, Christine, 39, showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning navy blue halter-neck dress which was printed with multicolour floral detail. The ideal dress for summer, the skimpy neckline showed off the TV star’s toned shoulders and the loose shape skimmed her changing frame with its flattering pleated skirt. The blooming lovely number is from high street store Karen Millen and priced at £236. With its cinched waist detail and eye-catching colours, it’s easy to see why it is listed on the brand’s website as a best-seller. The wife of former footballer Frank Lampard teamed the frock with her favourite black strappy sandals from Office and wore her raven hair pulled back in a milkmaid braid. Sharing a picture of her latest ‘outfit of the day’ on her Instagram account, Christine wrote: "Good morning Tuesday! Wearing pregnancy pleats today from @karen_millen." Fans were quick to give their verdict – with one of her 314,000 followers writing: "You are just beaming! Pregnancy just really suits you."

Christine looked blooming gorgeous on Tuesday

The Irish beauty has a glam squad who preen her to perfection ahead of her appearance on the popular ITV show. Amongst makeup artist Helen Hand and hair stylist to Holly Willoughby Ciler Peksah is Angie Smith - ITV's most sought after stylist who is always behind her look.

£236, Karen Millen

Angie and Christine have worked together for many years – they even face time fittings when Angie is away.

Loading the player...

Speaking about their working relationship, Christine explained: "She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant."

MORE: Christine Lampard just wore a stunning printed dress from Duchess Kate's favourite high street store