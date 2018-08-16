Christine Lampard stuns in a red floral Warehouse dress – proving pregnancy style can be chic The wife of Frank Lampard is looking red hot…

Christine Lampard is showing pregnant women everywhere that you can still be stylish! The 39-year-old looked incredible on Thursday's edition of the Lorraine Show, wearing one of her favourite colours – tomato red. Her pretty dress was from high street favourite Warehouse and featured a contrasting white and black floral print emblazoned over the top. The skirt boasted tiered ruffles and a cinching waist detail, complete with a tie belt and a sleeveless cut. The affordable dress retails at £49 and is currently available online in all sizes – which is just what fans of Christine's bold look will want to hear. She teamed her fancy number with a pair of black high heels and wore her raven hair in loose, lightly curled style with minimal makeup.

The wife of Frank Lampard has really been embracing her pregnancy body of late and has decided not to rock maternity clothes.

It appears she has been still heading to her favourite high street hot spots such as Karen Millen, Marks & Spencer and Phase Eight, but has maybe been choosing the slightly bigger size to accommodate her growing bump.

We think she looks better than ever and is positively glowing on-screen, as she presents Lorraine in place of the Scottish star whist she is away for the summer. "My bump is definitely there alright. I’ve been on TV the whole way through the pregnancy. But I take it all in my stride" she said of her shape.

On ITV, there are numerous stylish presenters and Christine recently spoke of the close bond the TV stars all share. "We all have such a great time. I adore Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby – I'm close to all of our girls. I’m obviously surrounded by them at Loose Women, too."

