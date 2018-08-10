Christine Lampard's turquoise dress she wore on Lorraine is the dream wedding guest outfit The pregnant wife of Frank Lampard looks incredible

Christine Lampard gives us no end of style inspiration these days – especially as we now see her daily on the Lorraine show, filling in for Lorraine Kelly whilst she is on her annual summer holiday. This week she has showcased a huge amount of trends – florals, block colour and polka-dots and now she can add asymmetrical necklines to her list! The stylish TV star headed up Fridays show in a turquoise, body-conscious design which skimmed her baby bump perfectly. The £75 creation was from one of her favourite stores, Oasis. The catwalk-perfect style boasts beautiful blooms, feminine frills and comes in a sleek pencil cut which instantly gave her frame a structured shape. It’s currently online in all sizes – and would be the ideal frock to wear if you were a guest to a wedding.

Christine looked blooming gorgeous on Lorraine

The Lorraine show starts at 8.30am so the wife of Frank has to be up bright and early. Despite the crack-of-dawn starts, she never fails to look polished and glowing.

£75, Oasis

Speaking about her makeup must-have during the segment, Christine said: "I can't live without concealer, and definitely when I'm doing Lorraine as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way. There's an Hourglass one I use at the minute."

It's believed the Irish TV host is due in September.

Mulling over her impending arrival, the 39-year-old recently spoke about some of her feelings towards motherhood. Talking about whether she would breastfeed or not, the former One Show host said: "Of course you want to, to the best of your ability! But some women really struggle. The baby needs to be fed. I am in the middle, where I will need to do what I need to do."

