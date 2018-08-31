Exciting changes revealed for This Morning as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return We can't wait for the pair to get back from their holidays

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will back on This Morning on Monday 3 September, and they're bringing plenty of changes along with them! Not only will there be an exciting new cooking segment and a miniseries from Gok Wan and Rylan Clark-Neal, who won over viewers while filling Holly and Phil's shoes, but there is also a newly shot title sequence in their new studio at the Television Centre.

The pair will be back on This Morning in September

On their return, Phillip and Holly will be speaking exclusively to Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, as well as actor Charles Lawson on his return to Coronation Street. New dad Tom Daley also make an appearance - cooking in the kitchen! The new food series will see Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, Tilly, in a series called Big Chef Little Chef, which aims to encourage children to get involved in cooking. Speaking about the series, Gordon said: "I know how important to learn the basics of cooking are and we want to pass on our experience."

A new opening has been filmed

Rylan opened up about Gok and Rylan's Life of Luxury, saying: "This new series is a way to see all the things that we know and love about luxury. We visit and take a look at a luxury chocolatier, a luxury fragrance house and a luxury florist. We are looking at the very, very high end of these areas, and we were granted access all areas to see how all these things are made and put together. Everything from how the scents are created, meeting the staff, seeing the production line... it's a real in-depth look at extreme life of luxury. For example, some single scents cost up to £25,000 because it can take two years to create and be bespoke to you."

Loading the player...

This Morning's editor, Martin Frizell, said: "These new items are just the tip of the iceberg in what we have planned. It's a hugely important milestone for the show and whilst we will reflect on some past memories, the team are working around the clock to develop and deliver plenty of new content for our thirtieth year, and in turn will hopefully create more great memories for viewers."

This Morning weekdays, 10.30am on ITV.

