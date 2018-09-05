Holly Willoughby's checked Zara top is SO on trend – and we want it ASAP The Celebrity Juice star stuns in another high street steal

Holly Willoughby is on a roll this week – this is the second time in two days she has worn checks and we are loving her take on the popular trend. Following on from Tuesday's look which featured a yellow checked pencil skirt from Topshop – the gorgeous blonde bombshell wore a fabulous blue, bottle green and black checked top which is from high street store Zara and priced at £39.99. Holly, 37, made the look her own by adding a simple black skinny belt to add definition to her waist. The fancy number had a peplum hem which looked amazing paired with her navy blue tailored cropped trousers by Jigsaw. The This Morning presenter added suede shoes by L.K.Bennett and left her jewellery at home – letting the top speak volumes with its highland vibe.

We are loving Holly's highland fling!

The Celebrity Juice panellist isn't the only celebrity who has worn this top – Charlotte Hawkins first stepped out in it last week. She did wear it slightly differently because she didn’t rock a belt, and teamed it with the matching trousers.

£39.99, Zara

Part Zara's current collection, the trousers also come in at £39.99. Luckily for us, both items are in-store and available online now. Checks are taking over the high street and the print is the ideal style to opt for when autumn kicks in. The distinctive design is classic in style and never dates - always coming back in vogue each year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

Holly's look was once again put together by Angie Smith – the only stylist she exclusively works with. The pair have become great friends since their partnership started around two years ago and Holly frequently credits the wardrobe professional in turning around her look.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's makeup artist just revealed every product she's using on her at the moment – and there's a definite theme

Speaking to HELLO! she said: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

READ: Holly Willoughby's sell-out spotty dress is back - but in a new autumnal colour