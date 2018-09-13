As soon as you see Holly Willoughby's pink rainbow skirt – we know you will want it The Celebrity Juice star is pretty in pink

Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous pencil skirt on Thursday as she presented This Morning, and it's from high street giant, Topshop. Priced at £55, the pencil-cut item nails so many trends in one hit – a paper bag waist, bold checks and of course, jacquard, all designed in sugary pink, candyfloss tones. It has a sexy split at the front and the way Holly styled it was SO on point – with a crisp white shirt by Winser London and her favourite pair of nude designer high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Holly wore her sleek blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and her makeup was done to perfection.

Holly looked fabulous in her shirt and pencil skirt combo

The mother-of-three was clearly taken with her latest 'outfit of the day' as she captioned a picture of it on Instagram, writing: "Morning Thursday…today in fashion we are talking rainbows…if Minecraft made a rainbow skirt it would probably look like this!"

£55, Topshop

Pink is a big hit with the blonde bombshell. She recently revealed: "I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

The Celebrity Juice host spoke about fashion and her love of colour at the press launch for her new collection with Marks & Spencer, and said: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals her secret style trick – and it will surprise you!

She added: "Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

READ: Holly Willoughby proved the ultimate autumnal style icon last night