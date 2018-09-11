Holly Willoughby proved the ultimate autumnal style icon last night You'll want to copy her TV Choice Awards look immediately

You can always count on Holly Willoughby for style inspiration. On Monday night, the 37-year-old stepped out in an incredible suit for the TV Choice Awards 2018 and got us even more excited about autumn clothing.

Opting for a dapper suit by Parisian designer Claudie Pierlot, the style was a beautiful ode to country dressing with a high-fashion twist. A berry colour palette, the checked print was made up of large plum, white and grey squares. The suit was clearly tailored to fit her perfectly and featured interesting details like black lapels and double-breasted buttoning that hugged in all the right places.

Holly opted to take the suit from workwear to nightwear by finishing the look with incredible black and clear Gina stilettos (majorly lusting) and a gorgeous Kurt Geiger bauble clutch bag with black and gold detailing.

Dressed for the big night ahead, Holly had a successful evening, scooping up the award of Best Daytime TV Show for This Morning which she of course co-presents with Philip Schofield but this is just one of the achievements of her week.

Earlier in the day, the star took to Instagram to announce she is the newest brand ambassador for Marks and Spencer. Posting a photo of herself dressed in her new M&S capsule edit (the pink coat is definitely on our wish list), she captioned the photo: "Got some Monday morning news to share with you... @marksandspencer have always been part of my family and now they have asked me to be part of theirs. Super proud to be a M&S brand ambassador, my edit will be available online and in selected stores on the 27th of September…"

Alongside the launch of her new lifestyle brand, Truly, which will cover home, fashion, wellness, travel, living and baby and will be hitting shops this autumn, something tells us this year is only going to get bigger for our favourite presenter.

