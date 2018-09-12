Holly Willoughby reveals her secret style trick – and it will surprise you! Now this is clever...

Holly Willoughby knows a thing or two about fashion, so much so that she was asked by Marks & Spencer to be their ambassador this month – the latest of her long list of style accolades. And so when it comes to giving advice on how to dress, the This Morning host has plenty to say, and revealed some of her top tips during the Marks & Spencer press day on Wednesday, which was attended by HELLO!. While there, Holly revealed her ingenious knicker style trick when it comes to wearing different colours. "Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers," she said.

Holly Willoughby at the Marks & Spencer press day

The mother-of-three – who turned heads in a leopard print midi-dress at the launch, also opened up about experimenting with style. "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all," she said.

And while Holly boasts over four million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

Holly also praised her glam squad, including stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said. "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

