Holly Willoughby just took inspiration from Kate Middleton and we love it Did you spot the royal connection?

Holly Willoughby kept it classic on Tuesday, looking typically stunning for the latest edition of This Morning and we couldn't help but notice that she appeared to be channeling her inner Duchess of Cambridge! The 37-year-old wore a white and pink top by Claudie Pierlot that featured a bold leopard print and a pussy bow neckline. Letting her blouse do all the talking, she kept it simple by teaming it with a pair of black cropped trousers by Hobbs London and coordinating black patent high heel shoes by L.K. Bennett. Both brands are quintessentially British and loved by Prince William's wife – she has worn both store's items on numerous occasions.

Holly rocked a classic look on Tuesday

In fact, many would say that Duchess Kate made the nude L.K.Bennett high heels famous. The Sledge pumps have been worn by the mother-of-three consistently since 2014 retail at £195.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

Set on a sleek stiletto heel, they include a modern platform and have a flattering almond toe and enhanced, curved-to-the-heel shape. The refined style could be worn to both the office and a party and now come in a variety of colours including dusky pink, cobalt blue and classic black. The shoes hit headlines when the royal wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012 – taking them off as a mark of respect before she entered. Since then, the mother of Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, two, and baby Prince Louis has carried several clutch bags by the high street store.

MORE: Kate Middleton's Balmoral coat: The Catherine Walker dupe for less

Kate last wore Hobbs in March, on an official visit to the Olympic Park in London. She wore a cream coat by Goat, a Mulberry clutch bag and a floral patterned top by Hobbs which had bursts of white, green and blue flowers. The blouse-style design cost just £49 in the brand’s summer sale and predictably, sold out as soon as she stepped out in it.

READ: Get Kate Middleton's look: here's a £65 dupe of her white Self Portrait dress