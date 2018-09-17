Holly Willoughby's high street dress has a very sexy detail – did you spot it? Blink and you will miss it…

Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning in style, wowing viewers in a fabulous butterfly printed frock by high street store Whistles. The fabulous number may be pricier than your average high street dress – but it is currently retailing at 20% off, bringing it down to £159.30. We love this frilled number as it has graduated layers, a pie-crust high neckline, a trendy blue and purple print and a sexy cut out back! Known as the Papillion Print dress, its ideal for special occasions, especially with its fitted waist and super flattering fit-and-flare cut. The 37-year-old added blue high heels by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett which come in at £195. Holly's look was put together by – you guessed it – Angie Smith, the only stylist that she works with. We can't imagine her turning to anyone else when it comes to her professional wardrobe.

Holly looked pretty fly in her Whistles dress

This month sees the launch of Holly's edit with Marks & Spencer and we can't wait to get our hands on the collection, which is brimming with some amazing autumn staples.

£159.30, Whistles

One of the standout items has to be an eye-catching pink coat and coincidently, Holly is heart-eyed over it too. "The pink coat is one of my favourites and thankfully it's had a really good response."

Loading the player...

"I love pink anyway and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink and it's just the perfect coat to wear with everything."

MORE: As soon as you see Holly Willoughby's pink rainbow skirt – we know you will want it

We spoke to Holly at the press launch of the 20-piece collection and she gave a great tip to all the women out there that get nervous about sizes. "When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

READ: Holly Willoughby channels back-to-school vibe with chic dress by Zara