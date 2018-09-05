Kate Middleton's Balmoral coat: The Catherine Walker dupe for less Dress like Kate, on a budget!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been off the radar since she gave birth to her third child Prince Louis. On the odd occasion she has stepped out, we have been even more alert than usual! Last weekend, the wife of Prince William delighted royal fans when she attended church in Balmoral with the Queen. The mother-of-three was pictured sharing a car with Prince Williams’ grandmother and she looked as fabulous as always. Whilst Her Majesty wore a cerulean blue number with a matching fascinator, Kate went for an elegant grey coat with a contesting black trim, statement buttons a and an on-trend, Peter Pan collar. The coat was by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, and it appears to be a bespoke design. If you did want to pick up a design like Kate's from the high end designer – it will cost you in the region of around £3000. However, we have hunted high and low to find a similar style and have discovered this lookalike version for a much more affordable £69 from one of our favourite online sites La Redoute. The wool blend design is made in the same colour, has large buttons, and a statement collar What’s more – it’s the ideal winter coat that can be worn for formal occasions or teamed with jeans for a more casual vibe.

Kate stylishly wrapped up in Balmoral

Catherine Walker is a designer that Kate often rocks when she heads out in a coat.

£69, La Redoute

Also loved by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, the brand is known for its sleek outerwear and when the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visited Oslo in February, she wrapped up warm in a stunning blue funnel necked coat which covered her dress by Seraphine.

The design had a distinctively retro vibe and looked especially fetching with her with a black clutch bag and formal high heel shoes.

